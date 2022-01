Before COVID-19, Gibbie Harris’ job was not an especially public one. Now, she gets recognized in the grocery store – even if she’s wearing a mask. “You know, most folks just say, ‘Oh, I’ve seen you on TV.’ Or some folks actually thank me for the work that I’m doing,” Harris said. “And most folks who really don’t like what I’m telling them to do don’t bother saying anything to me, which is fine.”

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO