Demand for testing sites grows as COVID-19 numbers skyrocket

Yorktown officials are asking Gov. Kathy Hochul to set up a COVID-19 testing site at Franklin Delano Roosevelt State Park.

State officials have declared the state park an emergency staging ground in the past. After Tropical Storm Isaias, Con Edison used the park as a crew-dispatch site for power line repairs.

People point to the lines at the UFC Urgent Care in Yorktown Heights as evidence of the need for a larger test facility. People were out since before sunrise Thursday and the line wrapped all the way around the building. "I came back yesterday, the line was literally back to the beginning. So I tried this morning again," said Elizabeth Rivera, of Peekskill. "I've heard that there are a lot of patients in the hospital with COVID, but I didn't expect such a long line today," says Beth Dorsa, of Cortland Manor.

Yorktown Supervisor Matt Slater says it is not just local residents waiting in line, but people from all over New York. "They are seeing people from New York City, Long Island, down county. They are so desperate for tests that they're traveling this far, hours away to get to an urgent care center that has availability,"

Gov. Hochul announced Wednesday that 67,000 New Yorkers tested positive for the virus in one day and officials expect those record setting numbers to continue to climb.

That is a 65% increase overnight, so the need for testing continues to grow. The state's seven-day positivity rate now sits at nearly 15% and the Mid-Hudson region is slightly below that.

State officials say nearly one in five of the 360,000 tests taken have come back positive and that's not including any at-home tests that go unreported.

Members of the Yorktown Town Board said the local health care system and regional hospitals are under extreme stress as testing demand remains at an all-time high.

In a statement, town board members add, "patients are traveling from as far as Long Island in a desperate attempt to get a test at our local urgent care centers. The strain has caused our local police department to assist with crowd control at times."