ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Middle Tenn. vs. Texas-San Antonio: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas-San Antonio @ Middle Tenn. Current Records: Texas-San Antonio 6-6; Middle Tenn. 9-4 The Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders are 6-0 against the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The Blue Raiders and Texas-San Antonio will face off in a...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

UCLA Men’s Basketball Game At Stanford Postponed Due To COVID-19 Protocols

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — UCLA men’s upcoming game at Stanford has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, the team said Sunday. The game was canceled for detected infections with Stanford’s program. A new date for the game — previously scheduled for January 6th — has not yet been announced. Meanwhile, the Bruins rescheduled a previously postponed home game against Arizona State to January 5th at 7:30 p.m. PST. This will be their first game back on the court since December 11, when a rash of COVID-19 infections and players, coaches and staff being placed into protocols. UPCOMING: Arizona State at UCLA, on Wednesday (Jan. 5). ⏰: 7:30 p.m. (PT)📺: @FS1 pic.twitter.com/BYge8n3ylf — UCLA Men’s Basketball (@UCLAMBB) January 2, 2022 That game had previously been set to be played on January 1st. “Fans with tickets for the previously scheduled date (Jan. 1) for this game can show their tickets for admission on Wednesday, Jan. 5. For any questions regarding tickets, please contact UCLA’s Central Ticket Office at cto@tickets.ucla.edu,” the school said on its website. Despite not playing in over a month, the Bruins have only fallen one spot in the AP Top 25 rankings, from No. 4 to No. 5.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon, Portland State basketball games postponed

SCORESHEET: Daily assorted news, including Seattle Kraken results and college notes. MONDAY, JAN. 3 Oregon-Colorado postponed — Monday's Pac-12 men's basketball game between the Ducks and Buffaloes at Matthew Knight Arena has been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within the Oregon program. The teams will try to reschedule the game. Portland State games postponed — The next two games for the Portland State men's and women's basketball teams have been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within the PSU programs. The games have not yet been rescheduled. The Viking men were to play at Southern Utah on Thursday and host Northern...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Stream#Conference Usa#Ncaab#The Blue Raiders#The Chattanooga Mocs#Murphy Athletic Center

Comments / 0

Community Policy