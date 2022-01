With the passing this week of former Anglican Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the question of whether or not he was a classic antisemite has become the subject of much debate in our community. To be sure, from what appears below, a good case could easily be made that he took a jaundiced view of Jews and harbored a profound dislike for them as a people. But, now and again, he also had some nice things to say about us. So we rather think that the effect he has on our issues is a more important subject of inquiry than whether he has earned a particular label.

RELIGION ・ 6 DAYS AGO