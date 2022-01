The Knesset Committee Chairman MK Nir Orbach (Yamina), on Monday morning raised the flag of rebellion against the powers that be in the Lapid-Bennett coalition government with an ultimatum: if there are no real moves to promote the Jewish outposts in Judea and Samaria (a.k.a. the “young settlement enterprise,” even though some of them are already doting over their grandchildren) – then he, Orbach, would not cut short the debate on the Electricity bill in his committee, which could then last three days due to resistance from the opposition. Orbach’s threat was a direct challenge to the Ra’am chairman of the Interior Committee, MK Walid Taha, who has been abusing right-wing MKs in his committee’s debates of the same law.

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO