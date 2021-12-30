ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

From SXSW breakouts to ‘Licorice Pizza’ stars: Hanging out with Haim in Austin

By ERIC WEBB
Rock Hill Herald
 5 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas — The sisters Haim — Alana, Danielle and Este, of the Grammy-nominated rock band that shares their surname — are movie stars now. Out of the gate, the lines between the silver screen stardom and normal rock stardom are a little blurry. Their characters in filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson’s...

www.heraldonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fort Worth Weekly

Licorice Pizza: Growing Up Is Hard to Do

I need to stake out a position here on Licorice Pizza, since it’s becoming an awards contender. After the death grip that Paul Thomas Anderson has kept on his last few movies, I do appreciate him taking a looser approach to this coming-of-age story, which is titled after a now-defunct chain of SoCal record shops. I don’t think it’s one of the best movies of the year, as other people are calling it. I don’t find it as funny or as insightful as Booksmart. I do find it quite charming and likeable. That might not be enough to make my Top 10 list (watch for it next week), but it’s enough to recommend as it opens this weekend.
RESTAURANTS
Loyola Phoenix

Paul Thomas Anderson Writes a Love Letter to Cinema in ‘Licorice Pizza’

Every few years, a movie comes out that rekindles the viewers’ love for movies. 2016’s marvelous “La La Land” brought back the Ginger Rogers-Fred Astaire musical romances of the 1930s and ‘40s and 2019’s “Parasite” was so monumental, it broke the one-inch barrier of subtitles.
MOVIES
The Fordham Observer

The Real-Life Magic of ‘Licorice Pizza’

Warning: Contains spoilers for “Licorice Pizza.”. Paul Thomas Anderson’s new coming-of-age film, “Licorice Pizza,” explores love, fame and youth against the backdrop of the 1970s San Fernando Valley. While the trailer caught my attention due to its use of “Life on Mars?” by David Bowie, I...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
SFGate

After 8 Nominations and 0 Wins, Is It Bradley Cooper’s Time to Shine at the Oscars?

Oscars Predictions: Best Animated Short - 'Us Again' Gets Help From the Momentum of 'Raya and the Last Dragon'. Bradley Cooper is an established awards magnet, with eight nominations in the past nine years. Four of those have been in the acting category — for “Silver Linings Playbook” (2012), “American Hustle” (2013), “American Sniper” (2014) and “A Star Is Born” (2018). This year he has an opportunity to land three more nominations.
MOVIES
48hills.org

Screen Grabs: Holidays screwball and sinister with ‘Licorice Pizza’ and ‘Macbeth’

There has never been a commercially successful film version of Macbeth, which even as a stage play is such a magnet for bad-juju superstition that some theater professionals still refuse to say its name out loud. Perhaps because screen adaptations have been made for the sake of Art rather than Moolah, several have incongruously been released around Christmastime—a decision one can alternately chalk up to the wisdom of “Proximity to awards ceremonies” or “Who gives a f***, we’re losing our shirts on this anyway.”
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

How Philip Seymour Hoffman’s Son Ended Up Starring In Paul Thomas Anderson's Licorice Pizza

Licorice Pizza, the latest offering from writer/director Paul Thomas Anderson, is missing one trademark element that is present in the majority of the filmmaker's movies: a performance from the late Philip Seymour Hoffman. The two worked together on many modern classics – including Boogie Nights, Magnolia, Punch-Drunk Love, and The Master – up until the Oscar-winning actor’s untimely death in 2014. However, one heartwarming element to come out of the terribly sad loss is that Philip Seymour Hoffman’s son, Cooper Hoffman, is upholding his father’s legacy with his own stellar performance in a PTA film.
MOVIES
Mountain Democrat

Buttered and Salty: ‘Licorice Pizza’

Writer/director Paul Thomas Anderson is a whole different level of filmmaker. His attention to detail, wonderful screenplays and ability to get career-best performances out of his actors has made him one of the best directors in Hollywood since he dropped his first feature “Hard Eight” in 1996 and broke wide open with the successful (both critically and commercially) “Boogie Nights” a year later. For my money, his 2007 Oscar winner “There Will Be Blood” starring Daniel Day-Lewis (who won an Oscar for his performance) is the best American movie of the 2000s (there, I said it), so it’s safe to assume I always have an eye on Mr. Anderson when he has a new movie about to drop.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Valentine
Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register

Review: 'Licorice Pizza' is a fresh, unexpectedly warm slice of young love

Director Paul Thomas Anderson’s films aren’t where you’re going to find a wealth of sweet stories of young love. Instead, that’s where you’re more apt to run into raining frogs and an over-the-top Tom Cruise (“Magnolia”), a fearsome Daniel Day-Lewis drinking your milkshake (“There Will Be Blood”) or an unhinged Adam Sandler (“Punch-Drunk Love”).
MOVIES
New Haven Register

Eve Barlow on Paul Thomas Anderson’s Nostalgic ‘Licorice Pizza’

You can smell the acne on Cooper Hoffman’s chin. You can feel the heat on the pavement as Alana Haim sprints toward a feeling. You can taste the burgers from the drive-thru and the martini at the clubhouse bar. You can almost touch the life in San Fernando Valley that Paul Thomas Anderson remembers from the 1970s, or dreams that were closer to the version he realizes on screen.
CELEBRITIES
First Showing

New Promo Featurette for PTA's 'Licorice Pizza' - Expanding Dec 25th

"I'm not gonna forget you, just like you're not gonna forget me." MGM has revealed another 2-min behind-the-scenes featurette for Licorice Pizza, the latest Paul Thomas Anderson film that is already playing in limited theaters right now. The film is expanding to more theaters nationwide on Christmas Day, later this week, hence this last minute push to remind everyone it's out. Set in the 1970s in the San Fernando Valley in LA, the film is a romance between two high schoolers, one of them a famous child actor beginning to grow up… This stars Cooper Hoffman and Alana Haim as the two young leads, with an ensemble cast also featuring Bradley Cooper, Maya Rudolph, Ben Stiller, Skyler Gisondo, Benny Safdie, Tom Waits, Sean Penn, a few others. We all know PTA is a masterful director, but unfortunately this promo video features no actual behind-the-scenes footage, just boring EPK clips with some trailer footage. Shucks.
MOVIES
Independent Record

Film Review: Licorice Pizza

Saoirse Ronan, Brie Larson and, now, Alana Haim. Three actresses who had me at hello, and enticed me to follow them anywhere. “Brooklyn” was the film that turned me Irish. Not only was Saoirse’s performance soft and authentic, but she did not change her unspellable, unpronounceable Irish name for Hollywood! That alone impressed me.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sxsw#Licorice#Hanging#Film Star#Licorice Pizza#The American Statesman
Minneapolis Star Tribune

'Licorice Pizza' is sweet and one of the year's best movies

People fall in love all the time at the movies, but it's rare to see the process of falling in love, a phenomenon that "Licorice Pizza" is all about. Like most romances, things don't begin well in Paul Thomas Anderson's 1973-set comedy/drama. Gary (Cooper Hoffman, son of Philip Seymour) is an absurdly confident high schooler who hits on Alana (Alana Haim), who's assisting a guy taking class pictures at his school. She rejects him but he tells his brother, "I met the girl I'm going to marry."
MOVIES
Boston Globe

Alana Haim on ‘Licorice Pizza,’ working with Bradley Cooper, and a role made just for her

A couple of years ago, a jet-lagged Alana Haim received a script from director-producer-screenwriter Paul Thomas Anderson. Still adjusting to London time, Haim was excited that he had named a character after her, but said she didn’t grasp that he had also written the role for her. It was only once she called him that the pieces started to click into place.
BOSTON, MA
KQED

‘Licorice Pizza’ Skips Substance for Sunny ’70s Nostalgia

It’s hard to imagine a movie more out of time—more detached from the present moment—than Licorice Pizza. To be sure, writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson didn’t anticipate a global pandemic when he concocted this ’70s teenage nostalgia trip through the San Fernando Valley. But here we are, and even moviegoers desperately craving escapist entertainment at the height (or depth) of Omicron Season will be left unfulfilled by a film that offers cotton candy for the senses, and nothing more.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Denton Record-Chronicle

Slice of life: ‘Licorice Pizza’ is a loopy, sweetly meandering coming-of-age story

Paul Thomas Anderson makes his Dazed and Confused, his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, his Harold and Maude — and it’s a dreamy, sunny delight. Licorice Pizza features two compelling lead performances, an immersive ‘70s atmosphere and many fun surprises (like Bradley Cooper’s hilariously larger-than-life performance as the skirt-chasing hairdresser and film producer Jon Peters).
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Boston Herald

‘Licorice Pizza’ a nice enough wayback machine dramedy

Rated R. At the Coolidge Corner Theatre and Landmark Kendall Square. Writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson’s least commercial fictional film, “Licorice Pizza,” the name of a former record store chain with a devoted following in Southern California, is a lot of California-dreaming-style, uneventful naval-gazing. The film is a...
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Licorice Pizza’: Alana Haim On The Secretive Mysteriousness Of Director Paul Thomas Anderson [Deep Focus Podcast]

On this episode of the Deep Focus podcast, my guest is none other than Alana Haim from the rock group Haim, but more appropriate for this conversation, she is the star of Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest film, “Licorice Pizza.” Anderson’s latest film is a nostalgic, shaggy return to his San Fernando Valley roots, but it’s really nothing like “Boogie Nights” or “Magnolia” and actually is more in line with George Lucas’ “American Graffiti”—a hangout movie— as if it were made by Lucas, Hal Ashby, and PTA’s beloved Robert Altman.
MOVIES
wemu.org

Cinema Chat: 'Licorice Pizza,' 'Red Rocket,' and more

Christmas is in the air, and the movies are on the big screen. Michigan Theater Foundation executive director Russ Collins calls in to talk about the latest offerings in cinema with WEMU's Michael Jewett, who continues filling in for David Fair. REMINDER: LIVE ON STAGE: ANAIS MITCHELL & BONEY LIGHT...
ANN ARBOR, MI
flickeringmyth.com

Video Review – Licorice Pizza is good, bad, and problematic

EJ Moreno with a video review of Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza…. Paul Thomas Anderson is a prolific filmmaker with years of some of the most amazing cinematic work. Unfortunately, his latest outing, Licorice Pizza, couldn’t reach the heights of his other masterworks. While the film has some positives, critic EJ Moreno feels the weak script and troublesome romantic plot weighs it all down.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy