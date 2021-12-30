ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plea for Elton John to play at Princess Diana funeral revealed in UK government files

By Radina Gigova, Jack Guy, CNN
 5 days ago
(CNN) — The Dean of Westminster personally appealed to Buckingham Palace to allow British star Elton John to sing a version of his hit song "Candle In The Wind" at the funeral of Princess Diana, according to newly released government files. Papers released by the UK National Archives...

