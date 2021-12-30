ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Franciscan Health changes visitor guidelines as COVID hospitalizations spike

By Izzy Karpinski
 5 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — Franciscan Health Central Indiana is changing visitor guidelines at its hospitals in Indianapolis and Mooresville in response to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the state.

Beginning at 7 a.m. on Thursday, December 30, patients at Franciscan Health Indianapolis (8111 South Emerson Avenue) and Franciscan Health Mooresville (1201 Hadley Road) will only be allowed one visitor each day. The person can not change during their hospitalization.

In a release, the hospital says it is making the move “after consultation with the leaderships of Franciscan Alliance and Indiana State Department of Health.”

Both hospitals are seeing an increase of inpatients, and according to Franciscan Health, the majority are unvaccinated.

The organization will also continue screening all visitors to determine if they are at risk for COVID-19 or other communicable diseases. You must pass a screening to be able to enter the hospitals.

Visitors must be 18 and older and are required to wear a hospital-provided isolation mask. They also need to social distance and practice good hand-cleansing hygiene.

Visiting hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at both hospitals.

To view full details of the visitation guidelines, go here .

Local doctor says Saturday was busiest day of his career in ICU

INDIANAPOLIS — COVID-19 case counts are hitting new records in this new year, with no signs of slowing down anytime soon. On New Year’s Day, when most people were enjoying the remainder of holiday time off or setting goals for 2022, Eskenazi Health Executive Medical Director Dr. Graham Carlos was having the busiest day of […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
PIF: Boone County woman hosts regular blood drive

BOONE COUNTY — A local woman hosts a regular blood drive for the people in Boone County. This comes as the American Red Cross is experiencing a critical blood shortage.  She hosts the drive every two months so people in her area can have easy access to give.   “I know everything is staying local, and I’m helping people who might have been injured or […]
BOONE COUNTY, IN
Indiana hospitals celebrate first babies born in 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — As people around the world celebrated the New Year, many parents are celebrating the birth of their children. So far in Indiana, six different hospitals have announced a baby born on the first day of 2022. We at FOX59 send well wishes to the babies and speedy recovery for the mothers. The babies […]
INDIANA STATE
Indianapolis Children’s Museum to host free vaccine clinic Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Children’s Museum will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Thursday, January 6. The Children’s Museum is partnering with Riley’s Hospital for Children at IU Health to give free COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, as well as free flu shots, to the public. The clinic is walk-ins only. The clinic will run from 4-8 […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Job training, attracting remote talent, infrastructure: Holcomb outlines his 2022 priorities for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Expanding broadband access across Indiana, attracting remote workers and providing better access to mental health services are just a few of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s plans for 2022. Holcomb announced his administrative and legislative goals for the Hoosier State Monday afternoon. His agenda included five pillars: Economic development Education, training and workforce development Public […]
INDIANA STATE
