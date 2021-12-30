New Dutch Government Expected to Be Installed on Jan 10

Record numbers of women will be in the new government in Holland with women making up just over half of ministers and secretaries of state.Women will fill 14 of the 29 ministers and secretaries of state roles, with 10 of the 20 ministers in government being women.Kajsa Ollongren, who is presently the minister of the interior and second deputy PM of the Netherlands, will swap roles to become the new defence minister in the four-party coalition which will be sworn in next Monday. While Wopke Hoekstra will be the new foreign minister and Dilan Yesilgoz-Zegerius will soon be the...

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO