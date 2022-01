Instagram is one of the most public social networks in terms of what can and can’t be shared. There are a few privacy-related things you should be aware of when it comes to Instagram. If you want to share your images only with a select group of people, go ahead and make your profile private. It’s not a great move if you’re trying to build a brand, but is fine if you're just interested in communicating with friends and family.

