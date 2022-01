Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin has seen a rough cut of the House of the Dragon premiere, and he says people eagerly awaiting it aren't going to be disappointed. The author, responding to articles naming the Game of Thrones spinoff as one of the most-anticipated TV shows of the year, Martin said that he was pleased with how it came out so far. House of the Dragon will draw inspiration from George R.R. Martin's novella Fire & Blood, and follow the rise of the Targaryen family. In Game of Thrones, dragons had been extinct for nearly 150 years before Drogon, Rhaegal, and Viserion were born in the Season One finale.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO