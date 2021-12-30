ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulldogs expect to be close to full strength for game vs Michigan

By WSB TV
 4 days ago
UGA Orange Bowl

The Georgia Bulldogs should be close to full strength for the Orange Bowl on Friday, head coach Kirby Smart said Wednesday.

The team is in Miami getting ready to play Michigan.

Smart said that his team was dealing with COVID-19 issues a few weeks ago, but he would not get into detail on the number of player currently in the COVID-19 protocol system.

However, Smart said he expects his team to be near full strength come Friday.

Five bowl games already have been canceled due to COVID-19 outbreaks, but Bulldog players said they are confident they will at least hold up their end of the bargain and be cleared to play in the Orange Bowl.

Defensive back Lewis Cine told Channel 2′s Zach Klein the team is nearly 100% vaccinated, and the players have had four different opportunities to get a booster shot.

The Bulldogs will only have to socially distance at their team hotel as all the other activities around Miami are over.

Thursday the team will have a light walk through and the team picture, and then on Friday night, it’s the Orange Bowl against No. 2 Michigan.

