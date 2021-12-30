ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Lights, hockey and a 1920s party: Things to do this New Year's weekend

By Rayonna Burton-Jernigan, Evansville Courier & Press
The Courier & Press
The Courier & Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CW1Ja_0dYyC7Zm00

Looking for something to do this New Year's weekend in Evansville? Here's our list of events happening around the city.

FRIDAY

Sterling Speakeasy

9 p.m. to 2 a.m., City View at Sterling Square, 210 N. Fulton Ave, tickets range from $50 for general admission to $500 for table packages (up to 8 people)

If you want to usher in 2022 in a unique way, you can wear your most glamourous dress or suit to this 1920s-themed party. It boasts ballrooms and six rooms of entertainment in a 13,000-square-foot space.

Thanks to live music, drinks and fortune tellers, people who are older than 21 can party like it's 1920. For more information, visit sterlingspeakeasy.com.

Evansville Thunderbolts vs Peoria Riverman

7 p.m., Ford Center; tickets range from $8 to $30

Cheer on the Thunderbolts at their New Year's Eve game against the Peoria Riverman. There will be postgame fireworks.

SATURDAY

Ritzy's Fantasy of Lights

5 to 10 p.m., Garvin Park, tickets range from $7 to $25 per vehicle

If you missed this yearly Evansville staple before Christmas, you can still visit until it closes shop after Jan. 1. In a one-mile drive, you can see 70 holiday light displays with new LED bulbs, as well as some with some animated lights.

Carnival of Lights

5 to midnight, Vanderburgh 4-H Center, 201 E. Boonville-New Harmony Road, free (donations encouraged)

This seasonal drive-through tradition is also coming to an end this weekend.

Rayonna Burton-Jernigan covers diversity and culture-related topics and can be contacted at rbj@courierpress.com or (812) 454-1765.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IN
Evansville, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
The Associated Press

Maxwell trial jury finishes first full day of deliberations

NEW YORK (AP) — The jury deliberating at Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial finished its first full day of deliberations Tuesday without reaching a verdict, having asked to review the testimony of three of four women who said they were teens when the British socialite aided financier Jeffrey Epstein in sexually abusing them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Hockey#1920s#Evansville Thunderbolts#Ford Center#Vanderburgh 4 H Center
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Courier & Press

The Courier & Press

308
Followers
264
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Evansville, Ind., and the tri-state area from the Courier & Press.

 http://courierpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy