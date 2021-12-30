Lights, hockey and a 1920s party: Things to do this New Year's weekend

Looking for something to do this New Year's weekend in Evansville? Here's our list of events happening around the city.

FRIDAY

Sterling Speakeasy

9 p.m. to 2 a.m., City View at Sterling Square, 210 N. Fulton Ave, tickets range from $50 for general admission to $500 for table packages (up to 8 people)

If you want to usher in 2022 in a unique way, you can wear your most glamourous dress or suit to this 1920s-themed party. It boasts ballrooms and six rooms of entertainment in a 13,000-square-foot space.

Thanks to live music, drinks and fortune tellers, people who are older than 21 can party like it's 1920. For more information, visit sterlingspeakeasy.com.

Evansville Thunderbolts vs Peoria Riverman

7 p.m., Ford Center; tickets range from $8 to $30

Cheer on the Thunderbolts at their New Year's Eve game against the Peoria Riverman. There will be postgame fireworks.

SATURDAY

Ritzy's Fantasy of Lights

5 to 10 p.m., Garvin Park, tickets range from $7 to $25 per vehicle

If you missed this yearly Evansville staple before Christmas, you can still visit until it closes shop after Jan. 1. In a one-mile drive, you can see 70 holiday light displays with new LED bulbs, as well as some with some animated lights.

Carnival of Lights

5 to midnight, Vanderburgh 4-H Center, 201 E. Boonville-New Harmony Road, free (donations encouraged)

This seasonal drive-through tradition is also coming to an end this weekend.

Rayonna Burton-Jernigan covers diversity and culture-related topics and can be contacted at rbj@courierpress.com or (812) 454-1765.