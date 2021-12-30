ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Business manager to Kardashians killed, boyfriend charged

By The Associated Press
WFLA
WFLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u7QbK_0dYyBuGZ00

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles business manager and mother of five whose clients had included Nicki Minaj and the Kardashians was killed, and her boyfriend was charged with murder and torture, authorities said Wednesday.

Police found Angela Kukawski, 55, dead in her car in Simi Valley northwest of Los Angeles on Dec. 23, a day after she was reported missing, police said in a statement.

Friendly family man’s 50-year secret: He was a fugitive, too

Her 49-year-old boyfriend, Jason Barker, was arrested Tuesday and charged with counts of murder and torture, authorities and public records said.

Kukawski died from sharp and blunt force injuries to the head and neck and strangulation, the Ventura County coroner said.

A criminal complaint from Los Angeles County prosecutors alleges Barker also tortured her with a knife before her death.

Detectives believe Barker killed Kukawski inside their home in the Sherman Oaks section of Los Angeles, put her inside her car, drove it to Simi Valley, parked it and left her inside, authorities said.

Man uses concealed carry gun to shoot teen while being robbed, Tampa police say

Barker was being held in jail on more than $3 million bail. He has not entered a plea or responded to the charges. It is not clear whether he has hired an attorney who could comment.

Kukawski worked for the firm Boulevard Management and handled several high-profile clients during her career, including Minaj, Kim Kardashian, Offset and the estate of Tupac Shakur, according to entertainment trade papers Variety and The Hollywood Reporter .

“We are saddened and heartbroken by the loss of our colleague, Angie Kukawski,” Todd Bozick of Boulevard Management said in a statement. “Angie was a kind, wonderful person, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sherman Oaks, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Simi Valley, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Tupac Shakur
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Murder#Fugitive#Ap#Boulevard Management#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFLA

Jury finds Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes guilty on 4 of 11 counts

A jury found fallen Silicon Valley star Elizabeth Holmes guilty of fraud for turning her blood-testing startup Theranos into a sophisticated sham — one that duped billionaires and other unwitting investors into backing a seemingly revolutionary company whose medical technology never worked as Holmes promised.
SAN JOSE, CA
WFLA

WFLA

25K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy