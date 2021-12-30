ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Asia Fuel Oil 380-cst HSFO cash premiums drop to lowest in 3 weeks

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

SINGAPORE, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Asia's cash premiums for 380-cst high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) slipped for a third straight session on Thursday, while residual fuel inventories in Singapore dropped to their lowest level in more than 2-1/2 months.

The cash differentials for 380-cst HSFO were at a premium of 16 cents per tonne to Singapore quotes, the lowest since Dec. 8.

The 380-cst HSFO barge crack for January traded at a discount of $11.91 a barrel to Brent on Thursday, compared with minus $11.75 a barrel on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the front-month VLSFO crack surged to $17.84 per barrel against Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, the highest since February 2020. It was at $16.88 a barrel in the previous session.

Cash differential for Asia's 0.5% VLSFO was at a premium of $16.66 a tonne to Singapore quotes on Thursday, compared with $17.61 per tonne on Wednesday.

INVENTORIES

- Singapore's onshore fuel oil stocks dropped 6.5%, or 1.4 million barrels, to 19.6 million barrels, or 2.9 million tonnes, in the week to Dec. 29, according to the Enterprise Singapore data.

- Weekly fuel oil inventories have averaged 22.5 million barrels so far this year, having averaged 23.8 million barrels a week last year, Reuters calculations showed. Onshore fuel oil inventories were 10.9% lower compared with year-ago levels.

CHINA CRUDE IMPORT QUOTAS

- China has issued its first batch of 2022 crude oil import quotas at a volume 11% below 2021's first allotment, according to industry sources and a document reviewed by Reuters, with large private firms winning out over smaller processors.

- Among the 42 companies granted quotas, the country's top three private refiners -- Zhejiang Petrochemical Corp (ZPC), Hengli Petrochemical and Shenghong Petrochemical -- together won 41.95 million tonnes. That was about 38% of the total and nearly 50% more than a year earlier.

WINDOW TRADES

- Two VLSFO deals, one 380-cst HSFO trade

OTHER NEWS

- Oil prices eased on Thursday after the world's top importer China cut the first batch of crude import allocations for 2022, offsetting the impact of U.S. data showing fuel demand had held up despite soaring Omicron coronavirus infections.

- U.S. oil and gas executives are predicting higher production and drilling activity next year as oil prices climb, but say they face sharply higher costs, according to a poll released on Wednesday by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. read more

ASSESSMENTS

Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Boston Herald

US natural gas in for a wild 2022

U.S. natural gas is in for another wild year as the insularity that once shielded North American energy consumers from overseas turmoil disintegrates. Benchmark American gas futures climbed almost 45% in 2021 for the strongest annual performance in half a decade after a deadly freeze that crippled output was followed by summer heatwaves that lifted demand and hindered efforts to stow away supplies for winter.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Canadian dollar rebounds as oil prices climb

TORONTO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, with the currency clawing back some of its decline from the prior day as oil prices rose and domestic data showed factory activity expanding at the slowest pace in five months. The price of oil,...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fuel Oil#Petroleum#Oil Stocks#Hsfo#Vlsfo#Asian#Enterprise Singapore#Hengli Petrochemical#Shenghong Petrochemical
The Independent

OPEC and allies to decide oil output amid omicron spike

OPEC and allied oil-producing countries are expected to press ahead Thursday with restoring cutbacks in output made during the depths of the coronavirus pandemic as hopes grow that travel and demand for fuel will hold up despite the rapid spread of the omicron variant.Analysts say the group is likely to add 400,000 barrels of oil per day in February, sticking with the road map it has followed since August. The 23-member OPEC+ alliance, led by oil cartel member Saudi Arabia and non-member Russia meets online every month to decide production levels for the month ahead. U.S. oil prices...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Oil rises 1% as OPEC+ agrees to planned output increase

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose 1% on Tuesday as OPEC+ producers agreed to stick with their planned increase for February based on indications that the Omicron coronavirus variant would have only a mild impact on demand. Brent crude was up 79 cents, or 1.1%, at $79.80 a barrel...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
Reuters

China's Dec factory activity returns to growth, beats forecasts- Caixin PMI

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s factory activity grew at its fastest pace in six months in December, driven by production hikes and easing price pressures, but a weaker job market and business confidence added uncertainty, a private survey showed on Tuesday. The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to...
ECONOMY
invezz.com

Crude oil price: 2021 review; what to expect in 2022

Crude oil price is finding resistance at $80 in the first session of the new year. Concerns over COVID-19 will remain a key driver in the ensuing sessions. Investors are also keen on January's OPEC+ meeting in the new week. Crude oil price is finding resistance along the crucial level...
TRAFFIC
Axios

U.S. oil producers plan to boost output despite rising costs

Companies in the heart of the U.S. oil patch plan to keep boosting production this year despite rising costs. Driving the news: The Dallas Fed's fourth-quarter 2021 survey of oil-and-gas execs finds that "costs rose sharply for a third straight quarter." However, most expect to keep boosting output as prices and demand have recovered from the pandemic.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

U.S. manufacturing activity cools; supply bottlenecks easing

WASHINGTON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. manufacturing slowed in December amid a cooling in demand for goods, but supply constraints are starting to ease and a measure of prices paid for inputs by factories fell by the most in a decade. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) survey on Tuesday...
ECONOMY
CNBC

Oil dips below $78 as early 2022 rally peters out

Libyan output to drop 200,000 bpd due to pipeline maintenance. Oil slipped below $78 a barrel on Monday as OPEC+ looked set to agree to a further oil output increase and concern persisted about the demand impact of rising coronavirus cases, despite hopes of a further recovery in 2022. OPEC...
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

Is a Significant Oil and Gas Upside Reprice Incoming?

Rigzone's regular energy prognosticators look at oil and gas prices, pandemic effects, cold fronts and more. (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author) In this week’s preview of what to watch...
TRAFFIC
1380kcim.com

Motor Fuel Prices Saw Slight Declines Last Week, But Home Heating Oil Was Up Over Five Percent

Motor fuel prices in Iowa saw modest declines last week, but some home heating fuels increased slightly for the week ending Dec. 29. According to AAA Iowa, the price of regular unleaded gasoline averaged $3.03 per gallon. This is one cent lower than the previous week but $0.83 higher than a year ago. The national average was $0.25 above Iowa’s average at $3.28. It was a similar story for retail diesel, which was down one cent to a statewide average of $3.32. This is $0.88 higher than this same time last year and $0.25 lower than the national average of $3.57. Wholesale ethanol was unchanged at $2.14 per gallon. As for home heating fuels, propane held steady at $1.89 per gallon while natural gas prices fell two cents at the Henry Hub reporting site to $3.90 per MMbtu. Home heating oil prices were up 16 cents to a statewide average of $2.91 per gallon.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Oil rally hits Omicron demand roadblock as glut worries rise

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Oil analysts have lowered their price forecasts for 2022 as the Omicron coronavirus variant poses headwinds to recovering fuel demand and risks a supply glut as producers pump more oil, a Reuters poll showed on Friday. A survey of 35 economists and analysts forecast Brent crude...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Asia Distillates Gasoil cracks dip, cash premiums soar

SINGAPORE, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for 10 ppm gasoil slipped on Monday as feedstock crude prices gained, while cash premiums for the industrial fuel grade surged to their highest level in 18 months amid expectations for firmer demand this year. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Russian annual oil output recovers in 2021 after slump

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s annual oil production rose by more than 2% last year thanks to the easing of output cuts by the OPEC+ group of leading oil producers after a pandemic-induced decline in 2020, data showed on Sunday. Russian oil and gas condensate output rose to 10.52 million...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

264K+
Followers
262K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy