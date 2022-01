The price of gasoline is set to increase to $4 per gallon or more within five months, according to an industry analysis released Tuesday. The gas price surge is forecasted to take place by Memorial Day in late May, according to the report from GasBuddy, an app that tracks pump prices, and shared with CNN. But the analysis said the average cost of gasoline at pumps nationwide would then fall throughout the summer and fall of 2022, declining below current prices.

