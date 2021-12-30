ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIVE MARKETS What about geopolitical risks?

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

Dec 30 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com

WHAT ABOUT GEOPOLITICAL RISKS? (1044 GMT)

Geopolitics is not in the spotlight right now, as the pandemic has been stealing the stage for almost two years.

But things might change in the future as Russia has unnerved the West with a troop build-up near Ukraine.

According to Jeremy Batstone-Carr from the Raymond James European Strategy Team, any escalation involving China “would surely turn the geopolitical screw to maximum and have significant adverse consequences for global financial markets.”

“Beginning in 2016, China has been investing heavily in Ukrainian infrastructure intending to build an alternative route to options passing through Russia and Belarus,” he says.

“Chinese companies have, in turn, invested a further billion dollars equivalent in plant and other facilities in Ukraine.”

“It seems certain that Russian tanks are not going to sweep into Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, and onward to the Black Sea coast without disrupting Chinese interests.”

But, “China can deploy its own troops and equipment to Ukraine at least as fast as any other interested global military power,” he adds.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak on Thursday, the White House said, as Washington crafts a common response to Russia's military build-up on the Ukraine border with European allies. read more

(Stefano Rebaudo)

*****

DEFENSIVES AND TECH LEND SUPPORT TO STOXX (0852 GMT)

On the last full trading day of the year in Europe, investors are opting for a defensive allocation with sectors from pharma to tech keeping the STOXX 600 (.STOXX) index anchored above parity.

In early deals the pan-European equity benchmark moved between flat and a small gain, and was last up 0.1% with low pre-holiday volumes likely to result in another subdued session as the year end nears.

Several European markets from Italy to Germany and Spain will be closed tomorrow, while those including Paris and London will trade for half a session, ahead of the New Year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Z6ir_0dYyB9J100
snapshot

(Danilo Masoni)

*****

EUROPE EYES ANOTHER QUIET DAY NEAR PEAKS (0731 GMT)

European shares look set for another quiet trading session with main regional benchmarks near or above recent peaks as investors head into 2022 on a cautiously confident mindset.

The STOXX 600 (.STOXX) is just a handful of points away from a record high it hit in November, having fully reclaimed the losses related to worries that restrictions to fight Omicron variant could slow down the economy at the turn of the year.

Futures on the euro STOXX 50, DAX, FTSE and IBEX indices were last trading between a gain and a fall of around 0.1%, following a subdued session in Asia and the 70th record high close this year for the S&P 500.

Global COVID-19 infections hit a record high over the past seven-day period, Reuters data showed, as Omicron raced out of control and governments tried to contain its spread without paralysing fragile economies. read more

U.S. stock index futures were last just below parity.

(Danilo Masoni)

*****

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

NBC News

Biden reaffirms U.S. support for Ukraine in call with Zelenskyy amid Russia fears

President Joe Biden spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy by phone Sunday, reaffirming U.S. support for Ukraine as it faces growing Russian aggression, the White House said. Russia has built up 100,000 or so troops along the border with Ukraine, prompting fears of an invasion as early as this month....
POTUS
The Associated Press

Serbia praises another arms shipment from Russia

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s president on Monday praised another shipment of arms from Russia despite fears in the Balkans that the country’s recent military buildup could lead to more tensions in the war-scarred European region. President Aleksandar Vucic attended a training exercise at a military base...
POLITICS
Reuters

Gas prices surge in Europe over tight Russian supplies

MOSCOW, Jan 4 (Reuters) - European gas prices soared more than 30% on Tuesday after low supplies from Russia reignited concerns about an energy crunch as colder weather approaches. A pipeline which normally delivers gas from Siberia to Europe was sending flows from Germany to Poland on Tuesday for the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

