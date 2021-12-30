Tracking some patchy fog and slick bridges this morning
By Kevin Schneider
abc17news.com
5 days ago
THURSDAY: Some patchy fog will cause some delays this morning, especially along and south of I-70. A few slick spots will be possible on bridges north of the interstate, so no matter where you’re headed this morning, build in some extra time. Temperatures will struggle to warm...
Strong southerly winds will send temperatures soaring into the upper 40s ahead of our next cold front. That arrives overnight, sending temperatures tumbling for midweek. As the cold air continues to settle into the area, snow arrives overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning. We are tracking the latest timeline in the update here! FOX 4 […]
TUESDAY: We are more mild today and sunny, with wind shifting to an easterly and then southerly direction. Afternoon highs will reach the seasonable mid to upper 50s. WEDNESDAY and THURSDAY: A weak cold front will brush the northern parts of our region and could cause some scattered showers to pop up Wednesday and Thursday. […]
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The first winter storm of the season is now behind us and we're already tracking the potential for a second one by the end of the week. Monday's snowstorm brought some spots close to a foot of snow. BWI Airport ended up with 6.8" of snowfall, more than the normal amount for all of January.
CHICAGO (CBS) — Even with full sunshine, Monday temperatures are struggling with an Arctic air mass locked in place.
Another blast of Arctic air is headed our way mid-week as a cold front crosses the area Tuesday night into Wednesday. Snow chances are minimal with this system. The normal high is 33 degrees.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 18.
TUESDAY: Turning cloudy. Breezy. High 36.
WEDNESDAY: Flurries & wind. High 25.
THURSDAY: Flurries. Arctic chill. High 15.
Before I dish the bad news about the weather situation moving into Northern Illinois this evening let me say first, we won't see more snow falling....but the snow we already have on the ground is about to cause some major problems. A Winter Weather Advisory Goes Into Effect This Evening...
The snow is out but the chill lingers! It only gets colder tonight with snow on the ground and a partly cloudy sky. Expect lows near 20° by Tuesday morning. Temperatures that low set the stage for patches of black ice where melting has occurred. Any remaining moisture on roads will refreeze, starting with bridges and overpasses. Fortunately, warmer temperatures are on the way Tuesday afternoon, climbing close to the 50° mark with a sunny sky.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As wintry weather and snow hit the streets of Baltimore on Monday, Health Commissioner Letitia Dzirasa declared the season’s first Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert.
The alert begins on Monday afternoon and will continue through Tuesday afternoon.
“With dangerously cold temperatures expected in Baltimore, I am issuing a Code Blue Extreme Cold declaration beginning Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning. I encourage residents to stay indoors, especially those most vulnerable to cold,” Dzirasa said. “Extreme low temperatures can be life-threatening especially for our most vulnerable populations. Please be sure to check on neighbors who you think may be at risk to ensure that they have heat and power, and take care to shelter pets appropriately.”
Code Blue Extreme Cold Alerts are issued when temperatures are expected to drop to 13 degrees or below (including wind chill) or when weather conditions are severe enough to present a threat to human life.
As the alert issues, residents are advised to take steps to ensure they are safe in cold weather. Some of these tips include:
Wearing multiple layers of clothes when venturing outdoors
Wearing a head covering, like a hat or a scarf
Keeping hydrated and avoiding alcohol
Walking slowly and intentionally to avoid slipping
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – While the first snow of 2022 was certainly impressive, roads throughout Tennessee may become icy once again Monday night. Some areas saw more than half a foot of snow, with Bell Buckle seeing the most with nine inches on the ground. Sunshine and temperatures in the 30s will melt some of the […]
CHICAGO (CBS) — Clear skies and cold tonight with lows in the teens. Wind chills will be in the single digits at times. For Tuesday, morning sunshine, then clouds increase through the early afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-30s. Overall, much colder starting Wednesday.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Monday’s winter storm created slushy, slick conditions on the road after central Maryland was blanketed in snow, but a refreeze of leftover puddles and slush could make Tuesday morning’s commute even more treacherous.
The Maryland Department of Transportation provided some tips on driving to survive in winter weather.
Before getting behind the wheel, try to delay your commute to give road crews time to salt the roads. If you need to drive, allow yourself extra time to get where you’re going.
Here are some more actions MDOT suggested before hitting the road:
Take time to remove all ice and snow from...
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s a chilly morning as you prepare to step out the door. Morning temperatures range from the upper 20s to lower 30s this morning, with wind chills making it feel like the mid 20s in a few spots. It’s cold, especially when you factor in some of the warmth we saw over the past couple of weeks.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The snow which fell over the last 24 hours did actually set a daily record at BWI Marshall with a total of 6.8” recorded there. Some areas in Charles Calvert and Southern Anne Arundel Counties had between eight and as much as 14”!
In the Baltimore area, a general 3 to 5 or 6 inches was reported but less than 3” north of the beltway, and less than one north of Hunt Valley. In the northern portions of Baltimore and Carroll counties no snow was recorded!
This was truly a southern storm! Tonight with light winds and clear skies...
CHICAGO (CBS) — Clear skies and cold tonight with lows in the teens. Wind chills will be in the single digits at times.
For Tuesday, morning sunshine, then clouds increase through the early afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-30s.
Overall, much colder starting Wednesday. Highs will occur in the morning in the low 20s, then fall into the teens in the afternoon. Wind gusts of up to 35 miles per hour will make it feel like -2 to -4 degrees. Lows fall to the single digits Wednesday night with wind chills near 10-below.
Teens for highs on Thursday with a chance of light snow. Partly cloudy with highs in the teens on Friday. Temperatures rebound this weekend to the low 30s.
TONIGHT: Clear Skies. Low 18.
TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. High 36.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy, and much colder. A few flurries are possible. High of 20, with wind chills below zero in the afternoon.
