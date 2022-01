Milwaukee (4-9, 2-2) vs. Green Bay (2-11, 1-3) Resch Center, Green Bay, Wisconsin; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay looks to end its six-game losing streak as it takes on Milwaukee. Milwaukee beat Northern Kentucky by six in its last outing. Green Bay lost 72-69 to Wright State in its most recent game.

NBA ・ 6 HOURS AGO