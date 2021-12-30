Cloudy Thursday with scattered showers

PITTSBURGH — Showers around this morning with fog in spots. Take it slow and give yourself extra time. Lots of clouds today with light scattered showers at times, highs will be in the low 50s.

Mostly cloudy Friday with a chance of a few passing showers but a better chance later in the day, highs will be in the 50s. If you have plans outside Friday evening be prepared for the chance of showers in the area. Steady rain will set up overnight Friday into Saturday.

New Year’s Day will be soggy with above average highs in the 50s. Periods of rain through the day, some areas south of Pittsburgh could see more than an inch of rain Friday night and Saturday.

The wet weather lingers into Sunday morning, then clouds expected for the reminder of the day along with falling temperatures. Colder air settles into place Sunday night and sticks around Monday with highs only reaching in the low 30s for the start of the work week.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for the very latest on the wet weather for the New Year.

©2021 Cox Media Group