ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Hazardous Travel Possible New Year’s Holiday

By Karla James
klin.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service is recommending people prepare for possible hazardous travel conditions starting Friday night through Saturday. Plowable snowfall is expected Saturday. Snow will start late Friday evening and...

klin.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

TUESDAY: We are more mild today and sunny, with wind shifting to an easterly and then southerly direction. Afternoon highs will reach the seasonable mid to upper 50s. WEDNESDAY and THURSDAY: A weak cold front will brush the northern parts of our region and could cause some scattered showers to pop up Wednesday and Thursday. […]
ENVIRONMENT
klin.com

Wind Advisory Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday Morning

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY…. * WHAT…Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE…Portions of east central and southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa. * WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Nebraska State
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Chilly morning, temperatures struggle to climb

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s a chilly morning as you prepare to step out the door. Morning temperatures range from the upper 20s to lower 30s this morning, with wind chills making it feel like the mid 20s in a few spots. It’s cold, especially when you factor in some of the warmth we saw over the past couple of weeks.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Clear Skies, Wind Chills In Single Digits

CHICAGO (CBS) — Clear skies and cold tonight with lows in the teens. Wind chills will be in the single digits at times. For Tuesday, morning sunshine, then clouds increase through the early afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-30s. Overall, much colder starting Wednesday. Highs will occur in the morning in the low 20s, then fall into the teens in the afternoon. Wind gusts of up to 35 miles per hour will make it feel like -2 to -4 degrees. Lows fall to the single digits Wednesday night with wind chills near 10-below. Teens for highs on Thursday with a chance of light snow. Partly cloudy with highs in the teens on Friday. Temperatures rebound this weekend to the low 30s. TONIGHT: Clear Skies. Low 18. TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. High 36. WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy, and much colder. A few flurries are possible. High of 20, with wind chills below zero in the afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy