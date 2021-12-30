State Disaster For Areas Affected By December 15th Windstorm
By Karla James
klin.com
5 days ago
Lieutenant Governor Mike Foley signed a disaster proclamation in response to the severe windstorms on December 15, 2021. The proclamation allows for use of the Governor’s Emergency Fund in response to damage that happened as a result of the storm and high wind that damaged trees and downed power lines that...
