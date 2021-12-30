ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Disaster For Areas Affected By December 15th Windstorm

By Karla James
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLieutenant Governor Mike Foley signed a disaster proclamation in response to the severe windstorms on December 15, 2021. The proclamation allows for use of the Governor’s Emergency Fund in response to damage that happened as a result of the storm and high wind that damaged trees and downed power lines that...

