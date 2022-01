TONIGHT: Hopefully the first week-day of the new year brought with it success and an easy day at work. For the weather, it was mainly calm and quiet across the valley except cold! We woke up to temperatures in the lower 20s with a few spots feeling like it was in the single digits. Cloud cover was around for some of the day however, we were able to see a bit more of the sunshine compared to how we ended the last year. It was nothing spectacular but at least it was around. More sun is expected tomorrow. High temperatures struggled to get out of the 30s for our daytime high and with the wind, it always felt much colder. Winds will die down and clouds will gradually decrease as we step into the overnight hours. Temps will once again dip down to the lower 20s. Winds will blow from the southwest around 3-7 mph. There could be a slight wind-chill tomorrow morning as well.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 21 HOURS AGO