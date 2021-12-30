IMPACT MORNING: Dense Fog Advisory For Entire Area

Effective: 2022-01-03 23:47:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-04 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Moses Lake Area; Upper Columbia Basin DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense freezing fog. * WHERE...Grand Coulee, Coulee City, Odessa, Quincy, Winchester, Ralston, Electric City, Wilbur, Coulee Dam, Lamona, Ephrata, Ritzville, Harrington, Othello, Stratford, Moses Lake, and Creston. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Low visibility and slick conditions could make driving conditions hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight temperatures will be in the teens. The combination of freezing fog and re-freezing of moisture on the roadways could lead to icy conditions.

ADAMS COUNTY, WA ・ 9 HOURS AGO