ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

HBO Max shares a first look teaser of Season 4 of ‘Westworld’

By Staff
100fmrockford.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHBO Max released ‘first looks’ at several of their returning series in a 2022 promotional video, notably including the long-awaited return of Westworld. The Westworld Season 4 footage includes glimpses of Ed Harris’ Man in...

www.100fmrockford.com

Comments / 0

Related
vitalthrills.com

HBO Max 2022 Lineup Revealed

The HBO Max 2022 lineup has been revealed in a new spot, which you can watch using the player below. The HBO Max 2022 slate includes original programming and Warner Bros. films made exclusively for the streaming service. There’s also new content from beloved DC Comics and Wizarding World franchises,...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

HBO Max 2022 Promo Includes Peeks At ‘House Of Dragon’, ‘Barry’, ‘Westworld’, More

HBO Max on Wednesday unwrapped a sneak peek sizzle real to highlight its programming in 2022, with anticipated titles in the mix including the Game of Thrones prequel series House of Dragon and returning series like Season 4 of Westworld, Season 2 of The Flight Attendant, and new incarnations of the long-away Barry, The Righteous Gemstones, His Dark Materials The Black Lady Sketch Show and Euphoria. Also in the highlight package were upcoming originals like the Los Angeles Lakers series Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, the John Cena-starring Peacemaker, The Gilded Age and the limited series The White House Plumbers. The promo also spotlighted Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, the reunion special featuring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint that got a trailer earlier this week. Other debut looks to debut in 2022: Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Julia, Love & Death, The Time Traveler’s Wife, We Own This City, The Nevers and Raised by Wolves. Warner Bros Streaming Exclusives titles made for HBO Max also have a place here, with the likes of House Party, Father of The Bride, Kimi, The Fallout, Scoob: Holiday Haunt and Moonshot getting time. Check out the promo above.
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

HBO Max Teases Its 2022 Line-Up

HBO has released a trailer promoting their line-up of 2022 content with some first look glimpses at new shows and new seasons for both HBO and HBO Max originals. Returning series shown off in the clip include a fourth season of “Westworld,” third seasons of “His Dark Materials,” “Barry,” “Legendary” and “A Black Lady Sketch Show, and second seasons of “The Flight Attendant,” “Hacks,” “Raised By Wolves,” “Euphoria,” “The Nevers,” “Gossip Girl” and “The Righteous Gemstones”.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Harris
Person
Julia Child
Person
Aaron Paul
newyorkcitynews.net

HBO Max unveils new looks of its 2022 releases

Washington [US], December 22 (ANI): Announcing its 2022 releases, HBO Max has revealed some new looks at a mountain of TV shows in a new sizzle reel. Some of the shows included in the short video include the 'Game of Thrones' spinoff 'House of the Dragon', the 'Suicide Squad' spinoff 'Peacemaker', Season 4 of 'Westworld', Season 3 of 'Barry', Season 2 of 'The Flight Attendant', Season 2 of 'Euphoria', the 'Harry Potter' reunion special and much more.
TV SERIES
bloody-disgusting.com

HBO Max 2022 Preview Video Includes Tiny First Look at “Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai” [Video]

We still don’t yet have a premiere date but the Gremlins franchise is soon headed back into our lives courtesy of the HBO Max series “Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai,” a half-hour animated prequel series from WB Animation and Amblin TV that’s set in 1920s Shanghai and tells the story of how 10-year-old Sam Wing met the young Mogwai called Gizmo.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Search Party: Season Five; HBO Max Releases Trailer and Art for Final Season (Watch)

Search Party is returning for a fifth and final season in January, and HBO Max has now released both a new trailer and poster. The dark comedy stars Alia Shawkat, John Early, Meredith Hagner, John Reynolds, and Cole Escola and follows a group of friends as they deal with different cases each season. Season five will find Dory (Shawkat) teaming up with guest star Jeff Goldblum. Other guests in season five include Kathy Griffin, John Waters, Aparna Nancherla, Angela Trimbur, Grace Kuhlenschmidt, Greta Titelman, Joe Castle Baker, Larry Owens, Michelle Badillo, Jeffery Self, and Clare McNulty.
TV SERIES
Stamford Advocate

New Looks at ‘Westworld,’ ‘House of the Dragon’ and ‘Barry’ Unveiled in HBO Max 2022 Sizzle Reel

HBO Max has revealed some new looks at a mountain of TV shows coming in 2022 in a new sizzle reel. Some of the shows included in the short video include the “Game of Thrones” spinoff “House of the Dragon,” the “Suicide Squad” spinoff “Peacemaker,” Season 4 of “Westworld,” Season 3 of “Barry,” Season 2 of “The Flight Attendant,” Season 2 of “Euphoria,” the “Harry Potter” reunion special and much more.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Westworld#Animated Series#Sci Fi#Wolves#The Time Traveler
ramascreen.com

HBO Max Reveals This New 2022 Campaign Spot

HBO Max has released this new campaign introducing the streamer’s unprecedented line-up for 2022, featuring highly anticipated original programming, Warner Bros. films made exclusively for HBO Max, new content from beloved DC and Wizarding World franchises, hit movies, and more. Following a year marked by groundbreaking hits, the spot signifies HBO Max’s continued commitment to deliver audiences fresh and imaginative content, featuring bold, iconic characters from the world’s best creators—all in one place.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theplaylist.net

‘Search Party’ Season 5 Trailer: HBO Max’s Loopy Dark Satire Comes To An End In January

The long and winding road of “Search Party” is really something and to that end, has there ever been a comedy series that has evolved as much as this one? Created by “Fort Tilden” filmmakers Sarah-Violet Bliss, Charles Rogers, and Michael Showalter (“The Eyes Of Tammy Faye“), beginning on TBS and then graduating to HBO Max eventually, “Search Party” began a dark satire and send-up of millennial life and culture, all twisted up in a mystery: the search for a missing girl, whom the protagonist (Alia Shawkat), went to school with, but barely knows.
TV SERIES
GamesRadar+

New HBO Max trailer features first footage from Westworld season 4 and Taikia Waititi's pirate show

HBO Max has revealed a new look at all the shows and movies coming our way in 2022 – and it's looking like a bumper year for the streamer. The trailer includes our first look at Westworld season 4, as well as His Dark Materials season 3, Raised by Wolves season 2, The Flight Attendant season 2, Our Flag Means Death, and the second part of The Nevers season 1.
TV SERIES
thenerdstash.com

HBO Max Drops Teaser Trailer for Movies and Shows Coming in 2022

18 months ago, WarnerMedia released their highly anticipated streaming service, HBO Max. Since then, it has been the home of hundreds of movies, TV shows, and specials. For the most part, the service is the exclusive home for content from Warner Bros., HBO, DC Entertainment, Sesame Workshop, Studio Ghibli, Turner Classic Movies, Adult Swim, and more. Because of this, there is never a shortage of new media on HBO Max. Earlier today, HBO Max dropped a short teaser trailer sharing some of the major movies, TV shows, new seasons of TV shows, and specials coming to the streamer in 2022.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
flickeringmyth.com

Packed HBO Max 2022 trailer unveils Taika Waititi’s Blackbeard, Westworld S3, House of the Dragon, Peacemaker and more

With the arrival of The Matrix Resurrections (read our ★★★★ review here) heralding the end of Warner Bros.’ pandemic enforced day-and-date release strategy, the streaming-service are going to have to pull out all the stops in order to fill the blockbuster sized holes left by the likes of Dune and Godzilla vs. Kong, and judging by this new 2022 sizzle-reel, they might just be able to do it.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Young Justice Fans Are Demanding HBO Max Renew The Series For A Fifth Season

Young Justice fans are rallying to support another season of the show. Phantoms premiered on HBO Max to good reception and each week has broadened an already robust world. However, Earth 16 always seems to be hovering on the edge of jeopardy. To combat that, the fans have stepped in time and again to voice their support for Greg Weisman and Brandon Vietti's show. The fourth season is already in the can and now, all the viewers can do is wait for the explosive finish to this season. There have already been multiple surprises that longtime fans probably didn't see coming. You could suggest any number of events before the finale and most of the fandom would humor it because of how bananas a lot of these episodes have been. Numerous loose ends hang about midway through and everyone is excited to see what happens with all of them. But, ultimately, the fanbase is going to have to make some noise if they want more of Young Justice going forward.
TV SERIES
NME

‘The Umbrella Academy’ shares first look at new characters ahead of 2022 return

Netflix has revealed a series of posters to introduce the characters joining The Umbrella Academy, ahead of the series’ 2022 return. Season three of Gerard Way’s superhero show will explore new team The Sparrow Academy who were introduced at the end of season two thanks to The Umbrella Academy interfering with the past. As their twitter bio currently says, “time travel is messy”.
TV SERIES
CNET

HBO Max: 14 of the best movies to watch

Thanks to WarnerMedia's simultaneous theatrical and streaming release plan, HBO Max has been seeing a ton of major 2021 releases, including James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, the musical In the Heights and horror film The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. As if that wasn't enough, it also boasts loads of classics from the Criterion Collection.
TV SHOWS
Distractify

Here's Everything That's Coming to HBO Max in the First Weeks of 2022

2022 comes out swinging on New Year's Day with the 20th anniversary of one of the most popular film franchises of the early 2000s. Return to Hogwarts is a new special that features Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, and many more as they return to the magical sets of the movies. As they reunite, they reminisce about their time on the films in in-depth retrospective interviews.
MOVIES
Williamson Source

Coming to HBO Max in January 2022

Start your New Year right with a parade of original programming coming to HBO Max all month long! Highlights include Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, Peacemaker, DC’s Harley Quinn, and Doom Patrol. What’s coming on HBO Max in January 2022. January 1:. 2 Guns, 2013 (HBO)
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

HBO Max - Coming This January 2022

This January Stream “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts,” “Peacemaker,” “Euphoria,” “The Gilded Age,” “The Fallout” And More On HBO Max. Start your New Year right with a parade of original programming coming to HBO Max all month long!
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy