The Kent State Golden Flashes hit the road on Tuesday evening for a visit the Worthen Arena to take on the Ball State Cardinals. The Golden Flashes are coming off a tight 66-63 win over the Toledo Rockets on Saturday to bring their record to .500 on the year at 6-6. Kent State is 1-1 in MAC play following the win. Sincere Carry led the team with 19 points including the game-winning free throws with just seconds left on the clock. Carry also leads Kent State with a 15.9 points per game average while chipping in 4.8 assists per game.

