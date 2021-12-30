Robbery near Clarksville High; Suspect on the run

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a robbery near Clarksville High School.

Officials said it happened on Tuesday around 3 p.m. near the soccer fields. Police said they stole the victim’s vehicle, a white 2013 Mazda.

Stolen vehicle (Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department)

Stolen vehicle (Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department)

Suspect seen on bicycle (Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department) (Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department)

The suspect was also reportedly seen riding a green and black bicycle.

Since it was winter break at the time, the school was not in session. Officials said the incident is not related to any school events.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Wimmer at 931-648-0656, ext. 5527, the Tipsline at 931-645-8477, or submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591 .

