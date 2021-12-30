Robbery near Clarksville High; Suspect on the run
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a robbery near Clarksville High School.
Officials said it happened on Tuesday around 3 p.m. near the soccer fields. Police said they stole the victim’s vehicle, a white 2013 Mazda.Kentucky man jailed in death of Illinois deputy, carjacking
The suspect was also reportedly seen riding a green and black bicycle.
Since it was winter break at the time, the school was not in session. Officials said the incident is not related to any school events.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Wimmer at 931-648-0656, ext. 5527, the Tipsline at 931-645-8477, or submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591 .Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.
Comments / 0