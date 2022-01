Cincinnati Bearcats corner Ahmad Gardner has decided on his NFL future, declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft. It is indeed going to be a very good year to need a cornerback, as the 2022 NFL Draft class looks like a special one at the top. With guys like Derek Stingley Jr., Andrew Booth, Trent McDuffie, and more, the first round could see a number of players come off the board. One of those guys is Cincinnati Bearcats CB Ahmad Gardner, who finally made his NFL decision. He has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft by informing Yahoo! Sports.

NFL ・ 38 MINUTES AGO