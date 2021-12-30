ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Used Mercedes A-Class (Mk4, 2018-date) review

By Richard Dredge
AutoExpress
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fourth-generation A-Class may be a lot less adventurous than the original take on the formula, buit it's a much more accomplished car that's sold in far greater numbers thanks to its more conventional design. It’s less distinctive but much better to drive, and you can forget any notion of the...

CNET

All the cars and trucks being discontinued for 2022

In saying goodbye to 2021, we must also bid farewell to a number of cars and trucks. Whether it's because new versions are on the horizon, or because they simply weren't selling, there are a whole bunch of vehicles that will leave the automotive landscape next year. Here are some of the most notable departures.
CARS
AutoExpress

Used BMW X3 (Mk3, 2017-date) review

Of BMW's various SUVs, it's the X3 that hits the spot for many people because it's just the right size. As a result, it's more wieldy and affordable than an X5, it's more roomy and usable than an X1, but it has everything that you'd expect of a BMW: a user-friendly cabin, excellent handling, efficient engines, and refinement levels that make long-distance journeys a breeze. The first-generation X3 disappointed in some ways, but the Mk2 was far better, with the Mk3 even better in a multitude of ways. That's just as well, because by the time it appeared the X3 Mk3 was up against some very desirable and talented rivals, and we'd urge you to look at some of those alongside the BMW, because there are so many excellent options within the segment.
CARS
AutoExpress

New Morgan Plus Four CX-T 2022 review

As an expression of the engineering department’s enthusiasm in collaboration with Rally Raid, plus a nod to Morgan’s heritage, the Plus Four CX-T is a limited-run model that’s impressively modern in places when it comes to the mechanical bits and pieces, but it boasts a gloriously retro execution in its look. The eight customers who have parted with their significant sum of cash will no doubt love what they’ve bought.
CARS
AutoExpress

Used Audi Q3 (Mk2, 2018-date) review

The second-generation Q3 was a big advance on its predecessor, in terms of its exterior and interior design, as well as its usability. Naturally it's a lot safer too, and while you can pay heavily for the privilege of Q3 ownership, it's arguably a price worth paying, since the Q3 is such a good all-rounder. When we pitched the Q3 against the Volvo XC40 in petrol form it was the German that came out on top, but in a three-way diesel test that compared the Q3 against the Range Rover Evoque and Volvo XC40, the Audi was beaten by both of those alternatives; they offered better refinement along with smoother engines and transmissions. So while you'll probably love the Q3, just check before buying that it really is the best option for you.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Interior#Used Cars#Lexus Ct#Vehicles#Driver Power
AutoExpress

Used Range Rover Evoque (Mk2, 2018-date) review

By the time the original Range Rover Evoque was replaced, more than 750,000 of them had been sold, including 150,000 in the UK. So it was inevitable that Land Rover wouldn't mess with the formula too much when it came to creating a successor. We liked the Evoque Mk2 so much upon its introduction, that we named it our 2019 Small SUV of the Year. At the time we said: "Its exterior might not be a revolutionary change, but the interior has been overhauled and it’s now the most interesting, high-quality, luxurious and tech-filled car in its class." With the arrival of the Mk2, Land Rover made the Evoque more desirable than ever and there are lots to choose from, but check carefully before buying, because reliability can still be a problem.
HOME & GARDEN
AutoExpress

Showdown: the best car group test reviews 2021

There were some big new car arrivals in 2021, but the only real way to find out if they went straight to the top of their classes was to challenge their credentials in a group test against the current best. Here at Auto Express we perform a series of group...
CARS
AutoExpress

Used Volkswagen Polo (Mk6, 2018-date) review

The Volkswagen Polo has become a staple of the new-car market, with more than 18 million of them sold across the six generations so far. It's easy to see why the car is so popular, not least of all because it sits in the most popular segment across Europe, so the stakes are high when it comes to getting things right. Sure the Polo is rather staid and anonymous, but it's also very easy to live with and for most people that's a good enough reason to buy one. We wouldn't argue with that; a decent dealer network tends to be the icing on the cake bearing in mind how multi-talented the Polo is. Before taking the plunge we'd suggest that you also check out one or two of the alternatives listed above, especially those relations within the Volkswagen Group.
BUYING CARS
AutoExpress

Inside the industry: the best car features 2021

While 2021 may have been somewhat of a continuation of the previous year’s unusual pandemic related confusion, it’s safe to say that it has been a truly entertaining and remarkable year in the automotive world. With a global shortage of semiconductors throwing a spanner-in-the-works for manufacturers and car...
CARS
AutoExpress

'In the car world, priciest doesn't necessarily mean best'

How good would it be if some of the brightest, most experienced brains in and around the car world collectively ditched the brand and product loyalties they may have - before putting their unbiased, expert automotive heads together as they genuinely identity the money no object finest new cars on the planet?
CARS
AutoExpress

Used Ford Focus (Mk4, 2018-date) review

It’s hard to fault the current breed of Ford Focus. With keen pricing and a variety of engines, gearboxes and body styles to choose from, it lays a strong foundation, which it builds upon with a great drive and good build quality. The only question mark is its rather disappointing Driver Power showing. Given both that and the inherently competitive nature of the family hatch segment, it’s best to shop around to be certain you’ll find a good buy.
HOME & GARDEN
AutoExpress

Moments to remember: our car highlights 2021

Working at Auto Express comes with plenty of perks, mainly driving new cars almost on a weekly basis, but sometimes we get to explore something out a little of the ordinary. It’s these special occasions that we often remember years later, whether it be sitting behind the wheel of a supercar on a closed runway or flying halfway across the world for a motor show.
CARS
AutoExpress

Nissan Qashqai Tekna+: long-term test review

The new Nissan Qashqai can be looked at in two very different ways. The driving side of things is slightly compromised, especially when you consider fuel economy, but it’s a very good car when it comes to practicality. And inside, it feels like a more premium product than ever.
CARS
AutoExpress

Last Pagani Zonda supercar teased

A unique Pagani Zonda 760 Roadster has been teased on Instagram, and is said to be the final factory-built Zonda. While the supercar's production run officially ended in 2019 – when it was replaced by the Pagani Huayra – a small number of special limited-edition cars have been created since.
CARS
fastcar.co.uk

MODIFIED MK4 ESCORT – DEBUTANTE BALLER

Most people’s first cars are pretty forgettable, but Jez Bonner isn’t most people. His constantly-evolving Mk4 Escort show-stopper has been one of the hottest modified Escorts on the scene for longer than we care to remember. Feature from Fast Ford. Words: Joe Partridge. Photos: Daniel Pullen. Think back...
CARS
CNET

The best detailing spray for cars in 2022

The best detailing spray can keep your car looking sharp and shiny between washes and waxes in no time; they're also a handy tool to make your vehicle pop during car shows and other events. Picking the right car detailing spray can be a challenge since both physical and online...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Has Clever Plan To Stop Idiots From Blocking Superchargers

As the spread of electric vehicles continues to gain speed across the globe, the electric charging network needs to keep pace with the growing demand. Tesla, the global leader in electric vehicles, has spent millions to expand its supercharging network and the company currently has more than 25,000 supercharging stations across the planet. The EV manufacturer is looking to democratize its superchargers, and in certain regions, you can charge your Porsche Taycan right next to regular Tesla offerings such as the Model 3 and Model S, but some have been experiencing an unpleasant trend in recent times: internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are blocking charging stations. This act is known as "ICEing", and it has become such an issue in China that Tesla has banded with its customers to come up with an interesting solution.
CARS
Fox News

Nissan's new camping vans are too cool for the USA

Nissan is living its best #vanlife … in Japan. The automaker has revealed two camping van concepts it will be debuting at January's Tokyo Auto Salon show. The Mountain Base and Myroom are based on the NV350 Caravan minivan that's not sold in the U.S. The Mountain Base has...
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

This New Off-Road Camper Van Has an Interior Sleeker Than Most NYC Condos

When it comes to picking out a camper, you usually have to decide whether to prioritize capability or comfort—that is, unless you’re eyeing Stone Offroad Design’s latest model. The German shop—which goes by SOD for short—has just unveiled a heavily modified camper called the Rise 4×4. The company’s new creation is rugged enough to tackle nearly any terrain you can find, but also so well-appointed that you’ll forget you’re roughing it, no matter how far you’ve traveled from civilization. The Rise 4×4 is built on the bones of a Mercedes-Benz Unimog U5032, an all-terrain vehicle that’s about as hearty as they come....
HOME & GARDEN
Robb Report

This New Teardrop Trailer Expands Into a Multi-Room Cabin With Its Own Bedroom

It may not turn into a robot like a Transformer, but there’s still more to the Hunter Nature Raptor XC than meets the eye. The Turkish outfit’s latest model is a teardrop trailer that can expand. Thanks to an ingenious design, the Raptor XC can easily be towed by any mid-size SUV and quickly converts into a multi-room living space once you’ve reached your destination. Despite its angular shape, the Raptor XC looks like any other teardrop trailer at a glance. That changes once it’s unhitched, though. The rear of the vehicle can slide out—either manually or via an optional remote-controlled system—effectively...
HOME & GARDEN

