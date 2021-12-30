From SXSW breakouts to ‘Licorice Pizza’ stars: Hanging out with Haim in Austin

"I'm not gonna forget you, just like you're not gonna forget me." MGM has revealed another 2-min behind-the-scenes featurette for Licorice Pizza, the latest Paul Thomas Anderson film that is already playing in limited theaters right now. The film is expanding to more theaters nationwide on Christmas Day, later this week, hence this last minute push to remind everyone it's out. Set in the 1970s in the San Fernando Valley in LA, the film is a romance between two high schoolers, one of them a famous child actor beginning to grow up… This stars Cooper Hoffman and Alana Haim as the two young leads, with an ensemble cast also featuring Bradley Cooper, Maya Rudolph, Ben Stiller, Skyler Gisondo, Benny Safdie, Tom Waits, Sean Penn, a few others. We all know PTA is a masterful director, but unfortunately this promo video features no actual behind-the-scenes footage, just boring EPK clips with some trailer footage. Shucks.

