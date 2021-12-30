ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

From Tom Brady's sale to a $13M condo: the most-read real estate stories of 2021

By Catherine Carlock
Boston Business Journal
Boston Business Journal
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic did little to slow the boom in commercial and residential development across Greater Boston. From expansive development proposals in South Boston, Allston and Fenway, a $13 million Seaport penthouse and tours through under-construction towers changing the city's skyline, here are the most-read real estate stories of...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston Business Journal

BECMA names serial entrepreneur as new CEO

In the early 2000s, Nicole Obi ran a strategy consulting firm, Enterprise Advisors, with clients ranging from venture capitalists to nascent startups to Fortune 100 companies. But while she gained clients from across the country, she drew almost no business from her home state of Massachusetts. She recalls having had just one client in-state over seven years, who happened to be a Black woman.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Business Journal

Boston insurance tech startup buys a London platform

With the acquisition, Corvus Insurance is entering the global market for cybersecurity insurance underwriting. Join the Boston Business Journal for a virtual discussion on the economy and looking ahead. 2022 Best Places to Work. Best People + Best Place = Best Results. The Best Places to Work program recognizes the...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newton, MA
Real Estate
City
Brookline, MA
Local
Massachusetts Business
City
Newton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Real Estate
Brookline, MA
Real Estate
State
Massachusetts State
Boston, MA
Business
City
Boston, MA
Newton, MA
Business
City
Needham, MA
Brookline, MA
Business
City
Somerville, MA
City
South Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Real Estate
City
Sudbury, MA
Boston Business Journal

Top 5 biggest innovation stories of 2021

2021 was a strange and difficult year, a pandemic sequel which saw the Covid virus mutate and bring with it more changes to the world as we knew it. Boston's innovators found ways to persevere through that challenge, pivot themselves to succeed despite it, and in some cases make our new world a better place. Here were five of the biggest innovation stories reported by BostInno this past year.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Business Journal

Malden’s Exchange 200 converting to lab

A newly built four-story mixed-use building located across from the MBTA Orange Line Malden Center station will be converted to life-sciences laboratory use. Boston-based Berkeley Investments developed the $100 million Exchange 200 at a former bank operations center. The building landed Malden’s first Starbucks coffeeshop on the street level, along with restaurants 110 Grill and Evviva Trattoria, but no office tenants.
MALDEN, MA
Boston Business Journal

Five things you need to know today, and the age of StumbleUpon

Good morning, Boston. Here are five things you need to know to start your busy workday, plus an ode to a wholesome corner of the internet. An independent cost analysis on Mass General Brigham’s $2 billion expansion says the proposals would eke out some small reductions in health care spending, but critics say the report is incomplete and biased toward the health system, Jessica Bartlett reports.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Daniel Theis
Person
Gisele Bündchen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Condos#Real Estate Development#Housing List#Greater Boston#Fenway#National Development#Dot Ave#Southie#South Boston Iron Works#Harvard University#Ws Development#The Business Journal#Gilbane Building Co#Red Sox#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#New England Patriots
Boston Business Journal

The 22 Startups to Watch in Boston in 2022

It's been a strange pandemic sequel year for Boston's innovation economy, but out of it were born a number of new and growing startups and nonprofits which look poised to take 2022 by storm. Each year, BostInno looks back at our coverage from the last 12 months — at launches,...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Amazon
Boston Business Journal

HarborOne Bank Opens Three New Greater Boston Branches

Continuing its growth into Greater Boston, HarborOne Bank is opening new branches in Brighton, Cambridge, and Brookline, further extending HarborOne’s reach into vibrant neighborhoods in and around the city. “We’re excited to offer the people who live and work in these thriving neighborhoods, and businesses small and large, a new choice in state-of-the-art personal and business banking,” said James Blake, CEO of HarborOne Bank. “I’m proud to say that our longstanding commitment to offering unparalleled customer service across the banking spectrum has resulted in exceptional customer loyalty and satisfaction in our current markets. We are excited to expand our Greater Boston presence and extend our commitment to customers in these new markets.” HarborOne will open the doors to the new branches at 1952-1956 Beacon Street (Cleveland Circle) in Brighton, at 1739 Massachusetts Avenue in Cambridge, and at 473 Harvard Street in Brookline on December 13. The new locations accelerate the Bank’s expansion strategy within Greater Boston, which began with the opening of a Boston loan production office on Broad Street in the Financial District in 2018, quickly followed by a full-service branch at the same location in 2019. New HarborOne branch locations in Quincy and South Boston have opened over the last year. A market-driven activation strategy has generated over $370 million in loans outstanding and over $100 million in deposit relationships from these locations. “The banking sector in Massachusetts is undergoing rapid changes caused by mergers and acquisitions of community banks,” said Joseph Casey, HarborOne Bank President and Chief Operating Officer. “We believe our commitment to the communities we serve, our experience as hands-on neighborhood bankers, and the high quality of our consultative banking services across the board offer the kind of experience that individuals, families and businesses want.” HarborOne’s relationship banking experts, coupled with the Bank’s One2One personal appointment banking service, offer customers a unique partnership approach to delivering financials solutions, from tailored savings plans and credit management strategies for consumers to loans and lines of credit, cash management services, and growth strategies for businesses. The Bank’s One2One appointment banking service is offered in-person, over the phone, or via ZoomTM to deliver the personal service and convenience for which HarborOne is known. HarborOne will also expand its acclaimed “HarborOne U” professional development and personal enrichment educational programming to new audiences in these new markets. About HarborOne Bank HarborOne Bank, headquartered in Massachusetts, has $4.57 billion in assets. HarborOne Bank serves the financial needs of consumers, businesses, and municipalities in Massachusetts and Rhode Island through a network of 30 full-service branches and commercial loan offices in Providence and Boston. The Bank also provides a range of educational services through “HarborOne U,” with content and classes available on personal finance and small business delivered virtually as well as at community locations throughout Massachusetts and Rhode Island. HarborOne Mortgage, LLC, a subsidiary of HarborOne Bank, is a full-service mortgage lender with offices throughout Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire and is licensed in six additional states.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Business Journal

Boston Business Journal

Boston, MA
956
Followers
4K+
Post
117K+
Views
ABOUT

The Boston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/boston

Comments / 0

Community Policy