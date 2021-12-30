DiDi Shares Drop After Q2, Q3 Results

Shares of WEX Inc. rallied 3.1% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the financial technology service provider raised its fourth-quarter profit and revenue outlook, while announcing that Chief Financial Officer Roberto Simon had stepped down at the end of last year "to pursue another opportunity." Simon, who will remain with WEX in an advisory roll through April 1, joined the company in 2016. The company said Chief Accounting Officer Jennifer Kimball was appointed interim CFO. Separately, WEX raised its fourth-quarter guidance ranges for adjusted earnings per share to $2.45 to $2.55 from $2.25 to $2.45 and for revenue to $485 million to $495 million from $468 million to $483 million. That compares with the FactSet consensus for EPS of $2.37 and for revenue of $475 million. The stock has tumbled 20.6% over the past three months through Monday, while the S&P 500 has rallied 11.5%.

