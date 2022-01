Fresh off a win against the Sacramento Kings, the Dallas Mavericks wrap up their long road trip against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night at Chesapeake Energy Arena. The Mavericks (17-18) try to get above .500. They’ve lost five of their last eight games, but are trending upward, having won two of their last three. The Thunder (13-22), on the other hand, have won five of their last eight, but have stumbled a bit lately. They’ve lost two of their last three games.

