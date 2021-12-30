Police ask for help to identify shooting suspect

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police are asking for help to identify a man suspected of a shooting outside a convenience store parking lot last month.

Video shows the events that unfolded outside of the 7-Eleven on South 38th Street after 10 p.m. on Nov. 21.

Police said the suspect punched an employee because she asked him to leave.

Her co-worker came outside to help and the suspect shot him in the stomach.

Video shows the suspect fleeing in a black Chrysler 200, and the victim nearly being hit by another vehicle.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Tacoma/Pierce County at 1-800-222-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and charges filed for the person responsible.

