Police ask for help to identify shooting suspect

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 5 days ago
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police are asking for help to identify a man suspected of a shooting outside a convenience store parking lot last month.

Video shows the events that unfolded outside of the 7-Eleven on South 38th Street after 10 p.m. on Nov. 21.

Police said the suspect punched an employee because she asked him to leave.

Her co-worker came outside to help and the suspect shot him in the stomach.

Video shows the suspect fleeing in a black Chrysler 200, and the victim nearly being hit by another vehicle.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Tacoma/Pierce County at 1-800-222-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and charges filed for the person responsible.

Comments / 13

James Anderson
4d ago

I don't know if anybody notices but I've noticed all of the gun crime I've seen lately has been people that are black not white so that should tell you something

Reply
6
Michael Bilson
4d ago

I can't Recognize the suspect but I can guess who he voted for after receiving 2 Stimulus Checks from Democrats while Incarcerated previously.

Reply
3
Police: Man dies after jumping NYC subway turnstile

NEW YORK — New York City police say a man was trying to jump over a turnstile to get into the subway when he fell and died. Surveillance video shows the man in the Queens subway station repeatedly trying to jump over the turnstile, WNBC reported. After several attempts,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Building evacuated after bricks shear off

SEATTLE — A rude New Year’s surprise forced residents out into the street after bricks on a Seattle apartment building tumbled to the ground. A section of bricks fell off the Lander apartment building Sunday afternoon. No one was hurt but Seattle Fire ordered the building evacuated. Many...
