Environment

Record warmth brings severe threat to Southeast

Longview News-Journal
 5 days ago

The Southeast spring-like heat is not only...

www.news-journal.com

WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

TUESDAY: We are more mild today and sunny, with wind shifting to an easterly and then southerly direction. Afternoon highs will reach the seasonable mid to upper 50s. WEDNESDAY and THURSDAY: A weak cold front will brush the northern parts of our region and could cause some scattered showers to pop up Wednesday and Thursday. […]
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Temperatures Struggle With Blast Of Artic Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — Even with full sunshine, Monday temperatures are struggling with an Arctic air mass locked in place. Another blast of Arctic air is headed our way mid-week as a cold front crosses the area Tuesday night into Wednesday. Snow chances are minimal with this system. The normal high is 33 degrees. TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 18. TUESDAY: Turning cloudy. Breezy. High 36. WEDNESDAY: Flurries & wind. High 25. THURSDAY: Flurries. Arctic chill. High 15.
Longview News-Journal

How long before the snow clears?

Measurable snow fell a span of nearly 1,200 miles, from the deep South to Nantucket. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the details on how long to expect that to stick around and if any more is on the horizon.
The Independent

Cold snap and unsettled picture replaces mild New Year weather

Temperatures will dip below zero as the record-breaking mild New Year conditions are replaced by a more unsettled weather picture, forecasters said.Snow fell in Scotland and parts of northern England on Tuesday, and overnight temperatures from Wednesday into Thursday are expected to dip below freezing during a cold snap.Strong winds, coupled with the snow, have led to treacherous travelling conditions in northern Scotland.The Met Office warned of 60mph-70mph gusts, possibly stronger for a time, for Orkney and Caithness.Strong winds on Tuesday also affected a number of ferry services operating in Scotland.Met Office spokesman Richard Miles said: “It’s going to be...
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Clear Skies, Wind Chills In Single Digits

CHICAGO (CBS) — Clear skies and cold tonight with lows in the teens. Wind chills will be in the single digits at times. For Tuesday, morning sunshine, then clouds increase through the early afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-30s. Overall, much colder starting Wednesday. Highs will occur in the morning in the low 20s, then fall into the teens in the afternoon. Wind gusts of up to 35 miles per hour will make it feel like -2 to -4 degrees. Lows fall to the single digits Wednesday night with wind chills near 10-below. Teens for highs on Thursday with a chance of light snow. Partly cloudy with highs in the teens on Friday. Temperatures rebound this weekend to the low 30s. TONIGHT: Clear Skies. Low 18. TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. High 36. WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy, and much colder. A few flurries are possible. High of 20, with wind chills below zero in the afternoon.
The Independent

Warning of blizzards and high winds as mild spell comes to an end

Parts of the UK will face localised blizzard conditions and up to 80mph winds as the mild seasonal highs of the past few days are replaced by a cold front.Tuesday will be “noticeably colder across the whole of the country”, the Met Office said, with temperatures peaking at 8C or 9C in the South and about 4C or 5C in Scotland In England this might bring snow over the Pennines and North York moors, but it will be “pretty wet stuff”, forecaster Simon Partridge said.But in Aberdeenshire and northern and eastern Scotland, winds of up to 80mph could create...
