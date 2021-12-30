Record warmth brings severe threat to Southeast

December was a warm, dull month that ended with record-breaking temperatures on New Year’s Eve the Met Office has said.While the unusually high temperatures on the last day of the year grabbed the headlines, the average minimum temperatures – how low the mercury falls each night – for the month were also notably high.Unseasonably mild conditions in mid and late December were caused by high pressure over the UK, but background warming due to climate change has made it more likely that warmth will “tip into” record-breaking territory, the Met Office said.When we see these weather patterns, they are more...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The most sunshine we have seen in quite some time is in the forecast today. Mostly sunny sky. High temperatures near 40 degrees. A strong cold front, with the coldest air mass of the season so far behind it, will track through tomorrow. A south wind...
Parts of the UK will face localised blizzard conditions and up to 80mph winds as the mild seasonal highs of the past few days are replaced by a cold front.Tuesday will be “noticeably colder across the whole of the country”, the Met Office said, with temperatures peaking at 8C or 9C in the South and about 4C or 5C in Scotland In England this might bring snow over the Pennines and North York moors, but it will be “pretty wet stuff”, forecaster Simon Partridge said.But in Aberdeenshire and northern and eastern Scotland, winds of up to 80mph could create...
Comments / 0