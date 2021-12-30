ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Mission Bio and SequMed Sign Collaboration Agreement Announcing Partnership to Provide Tapestri Services and Co-Develop Clinical Applications in China

By Mission Bio, SequMed
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

GUANGZHOU, China and SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Bio, the pioneer in high-throughput single-cell DNA and multi-omics analysis, has signed an agreement with SequMed, a pioneer in single-cell omics technology innovation and applications in China. The agreement will allow Mission Bio to expand its product and...

