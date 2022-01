ScotRail’s reduced train timetable has begun as the rail operator seeks to cope with Covid-related staff absences.Services on several routes will be less frequent between Tuesday and January 28, with the changes mainly affecting the central belt.ScotRail says the reduced timetable will provide customers with greater certainty.Passengers have been asked to check the status of their journey before they head to the station.Our temporary timetable starts today through to 28 January 2022. We have colleagues absent due to COVID-19 and want to give customers some certainty about which trains will run. The alterations are mainly in the Central Belt, but...

TRAFFIC ・ 6 HOURS AGO