The flowers were on the front porch: a red-and-white seasonal arrangement, with a card. “DEAR LILLIE, MERRY CHRISTMAS FROM DEBBIE AND STEVE.” There is no one named Lillie living in our house. I brought the flowers in out of the cold and called the florist to tell them there had been a mistake. Could they track down Debbie and Steve to find out where Lillie really lived? No, they couldn’t. The order had come through a 1-800 service. I should just keep the flowers and enjoy them.

LIFESTYLE ・ 5 DAYS AGO