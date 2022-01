GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The average number of cases per day for last Thursday, Dec. 30 through Monday, Jan. 3 was 12,247 cases per day. Hospitalizations are up more than 7% from a week ago, and 3,600 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID-19. Spectrum Health is reporting two new all-time highs. The hospital system's single-day test positivity rate is at about 38%, and the seven-day average test positivity rate is at about 32%.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO