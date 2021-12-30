ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Make your year-end donations count by giving back locally

KGW
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWillamette Week’s Give Guide has more than...

www.kgw.com

SignalsAZ

Home Depot Makes a Surprise Donation to Support Local Foster Youth

On Dec 12, 2021, Prescott Home Depot made a surprise visit to the Yavapai CASA for Kids Foundation headquarters in Prescott Valley to make an unexpected donation. “It was like Christmas came early,” said Mona Stephens, Development Director at Yavapai CASA for Kids Foundation. “We were completely taken by surprise when Jenn, Josh, and Lacey from Home Depot in Prescott entered our building with a check the size of a child!”
PRESCOTT, AZ
Beaumont Enterprise

There’s still time to make your donations to the Empty Stocking Fund

There’s nothing like more time. A little bit more time with a loved one before heading home after a holiday gathering; a little bit more time on that big presentation your boss asked you to work up; a little bit more time to get your camera before your grandchild takes their first steps.
BEAUMONT, TX
WSLS

The Salvation Army of Roanoke makes final push for year-end donations

ROANOKE, Va. – As 2021 comes to an end, nonprofit organizations are making a final push for year-end donations. Although the bells and red kettles are no longer outside the neighborhood grocery stores, there are still ways to give to The Salvation Army. “I would recommend that you just...
ROANOKE, VA
WSMV

Goodwill donation centers prep for year-end surge

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Goodwill stores in Middle Tennessee are preparing for the year-end surge in donations. Goodwill Industries announced that it will be shifting employees to its busiest locations to keep up with donations that typically increase by nearly 50 percent this time of year. From December 26-31,...
NASHVILLE, TN
localsyr.com

How giving back to the community helps a local man stay sober

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Sebastian Moore buys gifts and receives donations to make sure kids in his neighborhood feel special around the holidays. On Thursday, Sebastian and Santa were on Herriman Street in Syracuse handing out wrapped presents to the children who stopped by. “We were able to go to the Determination Center on South Avenue and give out gifts there, and this year we do right here in my neighborhood,” said Moore.
SYRACUSE, NY
KELOLAND TV

Making the most of your year-end charitable gifts this December

Making the most of your year-end charitable gifts this December. Urban Indian Health offering free rapid tests for COVID-19 Churches taking pandemic precautions for Christmas Eve services. Walmart giving away free trees. South Dakota man accused of sexually exploiting a minor appears in court. 80% of Good Samaritan Society residents...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
mauinow.com

Hawaiian Electric makes $141,500 in holiday donations to local nonprofits

This holiday season, Hawaiian Electric donated $141,500 to more than a dozen local nonprofit groups and educational organizations that contribute to the cultural enrichment, education and health and welfare of Hawaiʻi keiki and families across the state, according to a company press release. The donations:. American Lung Association in...
HAWAII STATE
Carlsbad Current-Argus

The year-end donation dilemma

A small collection of unneeded junk has been sent to me from charities to which I have never given any money. They send glossy full-color calendars or tote bags printed with their name, in envelopes the size of a pillowcase. The oversize packaging makes them impossible to ignore. I get...
CHARITIES
boreal.org

‘Miracle 11’ makes new donations to six local organizations

It’s been eight years since 11 skydivers with Skydive Superior played with death after a mid-air collision of two planes over Superior. And once again, those skydivers continue to put that highly publicized moment to good use in the community. Miracle 11is a non-profit that donates money every year...
CHARITIES
Register Citizen

Giving Fund: Make the holidays brighter with a donation to those in need

For the fifth year in a row, the Hour has partnered with Family & Children’s Agency for the Giving Fund. Each week on Thursdays and Sundays, The Hour will publish 10 stories of clients from FCA who need some help. The needs vary from school supplies and child care to home furnishings and groceries. Each story has a case number, and donations can be made at Family & Children’s Agency, Inc. - Acceptiva.
CHARITIES
krcrtv.com

Shasta Regional gives back to local retirement community

REDDING, Calif. — An ambulance with flashing lights pulled up to Hilltop Estates Tuesday afternoon. I was filled with presents to give back to the residents for the first time since the pandemic started. Shasta Regional in partnership with AMR provided 90 presents for residents at Hilltop Estates. AMR...
REDDING, CA
localmemphis.com

Yes, the IRS is allowing an extra bonus for your year-end charitable donation

INDIANAPOLIS — The end of the year is the most popular time for charitable contributions, as nonprofit organizations tap into the spirit of giving that accompanies the holidays. Some 13News viewers are wondering about social media posts claiming the IRS is now offering a bonus by allowing taxpayers to...
INCOME TAX
Hays Post

🎙End of year can be perfect time for charitable giving

During the end-of-the-year holiday season, charitable giving is top of mind for many. While the spirit of the holidays may drive donations, individuals can benefit, as well. “It's something like 30 percent of charitable giving happens in December,” said Heartland Community Foundation executive director Sarah Meitner. “The biggest three days are the last three days of the year.”
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
Westword

Sell or Donate Your Used Books at These Local Bookstores

If you received any unwanted literature for the holidays or are looking to pare down the home library, selling or donating to a used bookstore is one of the best options for parting with beloved — or hated — texts. Here are the best local Denver area bookstores worth visiting, whether you're wanting to subtract from or add to your collection.
DENVER, CO
outlooknewspapers.com

Local Webelos Scouts Give Back to Community

First published in the Dec. 23 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. The Webelos Den 13 from Pack 519, along with some of the members’ siblings, recently continued a six-year tradition of Paradise Canyon members bringing toys for children in need and food and drinks for the firefighters of Station 82 to thank them for their service. In attendance were James Canon (front, from left), Mateo Marinovich, Atticus Eyre, Ava Blair, Ben Blair, Zaul Castillo, Gabriel Preidikman, Dylan Babish, Noel Castillo and Jordan Castillo. Back: Engineer Sergio Lopez with Firefighters Nick Rascon and Cameron Moore.
CHARITIES
NBC Los Angeles

Crypto Donations to Charity Are Booming. What to Know Before Making a Year-End Gift

Cryptocurrency donations to charity are booming, with gifts still rolling in as the calendar winds down. Investors may still bypass capital gains taxes on profitable assets, and score a write-off for 2021 if they itemize deductions. However, there are things to consider before transferring crypto to charity, experts say. Cryptocurrency...
INCOME TAX
pontevedrarecorder.com

Past PLAYERS chairs make surprise donations to local nonprofits

Each year, THE PLAYERS Championship’s Red Coats (past tournament volunteer chairs) conduct surprise visits to nonprofit organizations throughout Northeast Florida to present charitable donations as part of their Red Coat Grants. This year, the Red Coats are spreading holiday cheer to several local nonprofits with surprise donations. Here are...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
KATV

Little Rock Bite Squad makes food donations to local food bank

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Bite Squad food delivery service made a special holiday delivery this afternoon to a local food bank in Little Rock, according to the company. Bite Squad provided the bank with food donations from area restaurants that partnered with them to help feed local families in need this holiday season.
LITTLE ROCK, AR

