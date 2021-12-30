Make your year-end donations count by giving back locally

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Sebastian Moore buys gifts and receives donations to make sure kids in his neighborhood feel special around the holidays. On Thursday, Sebastian and Santa were on Herriman Street in Syracuse handing out wrapped presents to the children who stopped by. “We were able to go to the Determination Center on South Avenue and give out gifts there, and this year we do right here in my neighborhood,” said Moore.

