This post is about 6G, yes! 6G, not the most-fabled 5G that is still waiting for its wider rollout in many countries, including India. The world is yet to witness all those use cases that were exemplified during the adoption of the next-gen communication protocol 5G. Countries like India have only read about 5G on paper. Indeed, there have been some agile contributors that actively came forward to push 5G in evolving countries by launching their 5G-ready devices, but more or less their efforts have gone in vain.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 12 DAYS AGO