Inside the upcoming Orient Express La Dolce Vita train

Trains. Interrail: yes or no?Q: I am thinking of following in my youthful footsteps and re-doing a four-week Interrail trip around Europe. But reading the Seat61.com website they say that you often have to pay additional booking/reservation fees, which could make it very expensive, and makes cheap flights more attractive. I am thinking of going from Glasgow to the south of France, then Milan-Venice-Dubrovnik—Budapest-Berlin and back to Glasgow. What’s your recommendation?OrmsaigbegA: When Interrail began in 1972 it was revolutionary – offering unlimited travel on almost every train in Europe, with little need to book space or pay supplements. But things...

TRAFFIC ・ 19 HOURS AGO