HEADLINES: Trump spokesperson to turn over bank records, Wesley Hills fire, Fishkill woman still missing

Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.

An emergency request to block a bank from turning over financial records to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection has been denied. The records pertain to former President Donald Trump's spokesperson Taylor Budowich. Budowich argued the panel is not authorized to issue the subpoena to his bank JP Morgan claiming it lacks a legitimate legislative purpose and violates his constitutional rights.

A GoFundMe page has been setup for the Tokarski family in Rockland County who lost everything in a devastating fire. Flames broke out Wednesday morning at a home on Route 202 in Wesley Hills. The Hillcrest Fire Chief told News 12 the home sits on top of a hill with a long driveway and crews needed a 1,300 foot hose to put out the blaze. The GoFundMe page says the Tokarski family that lost everything, their house, cars and pets, to the fire and only have the clothing on their backs.

The search for a missing Fishkill woman continues. Detectives say the 30-year-old Rachal Capari vanished from her apartment complex on Monday and that she's known to travel to the Mount Beacon and Patterson, New York areas but does not have a car. Fishkill police are asking anyone with information to contact them at (845) 831-1110.