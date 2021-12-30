ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Temps On The Rise, Rainstorm to End 2021?

westernmassnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFog will be around again today with temperatures rising into the lower 40s. There’s a better risk for a few showers in the morning, then again in the evening, but most of the day looks rain-free. Our warmer-than-normal trend continues...

www.westernmassnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 Forecast: Brief warm up before the big drop!

Strong southerly winds will send temperatures soaring into the upper 40s ahead of our next cold front. That arrives overnight, sending temperatures tumbling for midweek. As the cold air continues to settle into the area, snow arrives overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning. We are tracking the latest timeline in the update here! FOX 4 […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

TUESDAY: We are more mild today and sunny, with wind shifting to an easterly and then southerly direction. Afternoon highs will reach the seasonable mid to upper 50s. WEDNESDAY and THURSDAY: A weak cold front will brush the northern parts of our region and could cause some scattered showers to pop up Wednesday and Thursday. […]
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Temperatures Struggle With Blast Of Artic Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — Even with full sunshine, Monday temperatures are struggling with an Arctic air mass locked in place. Another blast of Arctic air is headed our way mid-week as a cold front crosses the area Tuesday night into Wednesday. Snow chances are minimal with this system. The normal high is 33 degrees. TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 18. TUESDAY: Turning cloudy. Breezy. High 36. WEDNESDAY: Flurries & wind. High 25. THURSDAY: Flurries. Arctic chill. High 15.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New England#Sunrise#Temperatures Rising#On The Rise
bajainsider.com

Winds to Abate & Temps to Rise - For Now...

The strong winds from the north that made the Sea of Cortez a bit unpleasant with gusts in La Paz to 32kts over the weekend will fade away through the day today as the High over the FOur Corners Region of the US moves east. Temperatures will rise again to the 80°F/26°C one more time before Winter sets in. Temperatures will descend through the week, bottoming out next Saturday around 70°F/20°C.
ENVIRONMENT
WALB 10

Rising temps and more rain

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Brisk northwest winds are gradually relaxing but not before ushering in some very cold air. It’s feeling more like January with temperatures running more than 30° cooler compared to yesterday. Readings topped the 40s around 50° as clouds cleared this afternoon. Tonight clear...
ALBANY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
cbslocal.com

Chicago Weather: Clear Skies, Wind Chills In Single Digits

CHICAGO (CBS) — Clear skies and cold tonight with lows in the teens. Wind chills will be in the single digits at times. For Tuesday, morning sunshine, then clouds increase through the early afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-30s. Overall, much colder starting Wednesday. Highs will occur in...
CHICAGO, IL
NottinghamMD.com

Temperatures to fall sharply overnight, Code Blue issued in Baltimore

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The snow has ended in the Baltimore area, but chilly overnight temperatures could lead to hazardous road conditions. The National Weather Service says temperatures remain cold and will become much colder overnight, dropping to around 20 degrees. Some areas could even see temperatures in the teens. Baltimore City has issued its first Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert of the … Continue reading "Temperatures to fall sharply overnight, Code Blue issued in Baltimore" The post Temperatures to fall sharply overnight, Code Blue issued in Baltimore appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE, MD
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Chilly morning, temperatures struggle to climb

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s a chilly morning as you prepare to step out the door. Morning temperatures range from the upper 20s to lower 30s this morning, with wind chills making it feel like the mid 20s in a few spots. It’s cold, especially when you factor in some of the warmth we saw over the past couple of weeks.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Overnight Refreezing Could Make For Treacherous Commute

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The snow which fell over the last 24 hours did actually set a daily record at BWI Marshall with a total of 6.8” recorded there. Some areas in Charles Calvert and Southern Anne Arundel Counties had between eight and as much as 14”! In the Baltimore area, a general 3 to 5 or 6 inches was reported but less than 3” north of the beltway, and less than one north of Hunt Valley. In the northern portions of Baltimore and Carroll counties no snow was recorded! This was truly a southern storm! Tonight with light winds and clear skies...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Clear Skies, Wind Chills In Single Digits

CHICAGO (CBS) — Clear skies and cold tonight with lows in the teens. Wind chills will be in the single digits at times. For Tuesday, morning sunshine, then clouds increase through the early afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-30s. Overall, much colder starting Wednesday. Highs will occur in the morning in the low 20s, then fall into the teens in the afternoon. Wind gusts of up to 35 miles per hour will make it feel like -2 to -4 degrees. Lows fall to the single digits Wednesday night with wind chills near 10-below. Teens for highs on Thursday with a chance of light snow. Partly cloudy with highs in the teens on Friday. Temperatures rebound this weekend to the low 30s. TONIGHT: Clear Skies. Low 18. TUESDAY: Increasing clouds. High 36. WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy, and much colder. A few flurries are possible. High of 20, with wind chills below zero in the afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Temperature Drop Overnight

CHICAGO (CBS)– Colder conditions are on the way. Tuesday’s temperatures will be in the mid 30s with increasing clouds. A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at 9 p.m. Temperatures drop overnight with a few flurries developing. Wednesday’s temperatures will be in the teens. By Friday, temperatures approach zero degrees with subzero wind chills.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy