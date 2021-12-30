ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Rural hospitals received pandemic aid. What happens when the funds run out?

By Kirk Siegler
KVCR NEWS
KVCR NEWS
 5 days ago

Public health leaders in rural communities are sounding the alarm. They're warning of more small-town hospital closures looming in the new year, at a time when the omicron variant poses a very real threat. NPR's Kirk Siegler reports. KIRK SIEGLER, BYLINE: When the vaccines became widely available this past...

www.kvcrnews.org

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Termination of unvaccinated health care workers backfires as Biden pledges help amid COVID surge

President Biden is deploying military doctors and health care workers to bolster hospitals amid the spike in omicron variant cases. But in the last few months, thousands of health care workers across the nation have been terminated over refusing to comply with vaccine mandates, leaving health care providers in the lurch with staffing shortages while bracing for more patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
abc17news.com

Federal pandemic aid runs dry as businesses deal with Omicron’s impact

Congress has committed nearly $6 trillion since early 2020 to fight Covid-19 and cushion the economic blow from a once-in-century pandemic. The vast majority of those emergency funds have already been spent on everything from lifelines to small businesses and stimulus checks to bailouts for airlines. There is no money left to rescue restaurants and most of the efforts to save small businesses have either expired or will soon.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
KVCR NEWS

The nation's capital is the worst place for COVID-19 infections right now

Washington, D.C., is experiencing a major pandemic surge — making it the highest-risk place for COVID-19 infection in the nation. D.C. experienced an average of 1,192 new cases per day over the past seven days, and 169 cases per 100,000 people as of Monday, according to data from the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KVCR NEWS

COVID surge in New Hampshire overwhelms the state's hospitals

Throughout the pandemic, states in New England have largely seen lower COVID case rates and fatalities than the rest of the country - that is, until now. In recent weeks, the number of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths have surged across the region. New Hampshire Public Radio's Todd Bookman takes us to an overwhelmed hospital in Manchester.
MANCHESTER, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rural America#Rural Health#Pandemic#Omicron#Npr#Guadalupe County Hospital#Covid#Congress
nowhabersham.com

The ripple effect when rural hospitals drop birthing services

Madelaine Austin is having her first baby and had planned to give birth at Stephens County Hospital in northeast Georgia, just five minutes from her home. But in the middle of her pregnancy, she was forced to change OB/GYNs and the facility where she would deliver her child. The Toccoa...
TOCCOA, GA
KVCR NEWS

Omicron causes record-breaking COVID cases in the U.S. and globally

Omicron is causing record-breaking numbers of COVID cases around the world. Yesterday, the U.S. counted more than 480,000 cases in a single day. That's more than double the number of daily cases reported during the peak of the delta surge. So there's no doubt the omicron surge is going to be big, but some public health officials say it might not be as bad. And we're getting some more promising news about vaccines. NPR's global health correspondent Michaeleen Doucleff joins us to explain more. Good morning.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
People

Dr. Anthony Fauci Says CDC Is Considering COVID Test Requirement to End Isolation for Asymptomatic

Amid pushback from public health officials, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reevaluating its COVID-19 quarantine guidelines. Speaking with George Stephanopoulos on Sunday's ABC This Week, the nation's top leading infectious disease expert, 81, revealed that the CDC is now considering adding testing as part of its revised COVID-19 guidelines for asymptomatic individuals, or those who have been in close contact with someone COVID positive — nearly a week after the agency cut the recommended isolation time from 10 days down to five.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KVCR NEWS

CDC director on new isolation rules

It took less than a month for the omicron variant of the coronavirus to account for nearly 60% of the cases in the U.S. That's according to estimates by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Yesterday, the CDC issued updated guidelines for people who test positive, and they include a big change - people with no symptoms can now isolate for just five days instead of 10 if they wear a mask around others for the next five days. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky is here to explain the thinking behind this new guidance. Welcome back to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KVCR NEWS

The CDC relaxes some of its COVID-19 isolation guidelines

How does the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention explain a shorter isolation period just as omicron cases continue to climb? The daily case count shot past 200,000 this week. That is the most since January. And officials believe it is an undercount. The health agency has faced a lot of criticism for a carefully worded recommendation in the midst of that news. Under the new CDC guidance, if you test positive for coronavirus but you don't have any symptoms, you can leave isolation after five days. The old rules said 10 days. The change comes just as cities and states are restoring other COVID restrictions to deal with a winter surge. We're going to talk about how this affects essential employees like flight attendants and nurses in a moment. We begin with NPR's Allison Aubrey, who joins us once again. Allison, good morning.
SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

2022 Brings A New Pandemic? What Is Flurona?

When we thought that things could not get any worse, well it seems that 2022 brings a surprise. Are we talking g about a new pandemic? Check out the latest reports in order to find out. What is Flurona?. More publications are addressing a new nightmare that will be keeping...
WORLD
San Angelo LIVE!

Gov. Abbott Urges Feds to Release Omicron Antibody Treatments & Test Kits

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott announced that the State of Texas, through the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) and the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), has requested resources for federally-supported testing locations and medical personnel and additional federal allocations of monoclonal antibodies.   "Detecting COVID-19 and preventing COVID-related hospitalizations are critical to our fight against this virus," said Governor Abbott. "While the Biden administration has cut supplies of monoclonal antibody treatments and testing kits when they are needed most, the…
TEXAS STATE
KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

San Bernardino, CA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
323K+
Views
ABOUT

KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

 https://www.KVCRnews.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy