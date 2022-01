The appointment is effective May 2022. Australian oil and gas producer Cooper Energy has appointed Daniel Young as the new CFO, effective May 2022, it said on December 24. Young has over 25 years of global experience in Australia, in the Asia Pacific and in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region. He joins Cooper from Jadestone Energy where he has held the role of CFO since 2017 and is an executive director, the company said.

ECONOMY ・ 11 DAYS AGO