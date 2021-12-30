First National Community Bank headlines. COVID: 6 more local deaths (4 Bartow, 2 Floyd). Surge in cases swamps hospitals, clinics; 316 additional cases here Wednesday. Updates on our overnight weather. 2022: Housing boom expected.
6 more deaths: 4 in Bartow, 2 in Floyd. 47 virus patients in Rome hospitals, up 8. Also, 316 new cases in NW Georgia posted Wednesday; 13,834 in the state. Atrium Health Floyd, including Polk and Cherokee hospitals, limiting visitation amid COVID surge. Gordon County Jail brings back COVID...hometownheadlines.com
Comments / 0