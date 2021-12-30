ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, GA

First National Community Bank headlines. COVID: 6 more local deaths (4 Bartow, 2 Floyd). Surge in cases swamps hospitals, clinics; 316 additional cases here Wednesday. Updates on our overnight weather. 2022: Housing boom expected.

By hometownheadlines
hometownheadlines.com
 5 days ago

6 more deaths: 4 in Bartow, 2 in Floyd. 47 virus patients in Rome hospitals, up 8. Also, 316 new cases in NW Georgia posted Wednesday; 13,834 in the state. Atrium Health Floyd, including Polk and Cherokee hospitals, limiting visitation amid COVID surge. Gordon County Jail brings back COVID...

hometownheadlines.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Floyd County, GA
Health
Floyd County, GA
Coronavirus
State
Michigan State
City
Bartow, GA
Local
Georgia Health
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
State
Alabama State
City
Rome, GA
County
Floyd County, GA
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Atrium Health#Car Wash#Covid Updates#Polk#Delta#Omicron#Ware Mechanical Weather#Exchange Club#Cotton Bowl#Fox 5#Le Mejor#Hometowntext
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy