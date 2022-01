The company has over 5 data readouts from its diverse pipeline in 2022. BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) was founded in 2015 and is based in Palo Alto, California. The company's stock dropped more than 70% earlier this week after a Phase 3 part A trial for its drug acoramidis failed to meet the primary endpoint of 6-minute walk distance (measuring exercise capacity) in symptomatic transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM). Several reasons have been discussed why this study failed, including enrollment of older patients, the treatment period of 12 months being not enough for cardiac function improvement, etc.

STOCKS ・ 6 HOURS AGO