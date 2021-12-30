Dave Mustaine teases new Megadeth song ‘Life In Hell’
Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine has shared a new preview of a song, titled “Life In Hell,” from the band’s forthcoming sixteenth album. The 12-second snippet was shared in a Cameo clip that Mustaine...
Kane Brown revealed the news of his new song “Whiskey Sour” on social media via a video, which he captioned, “I love getting to sing other people’s stories! This is my next song to release January 14th tag a friend.” The caption also included the hashtag #WhiskeySour, and finds the country superstar in the kitchen of his Tennessee home singing along to the unreleased new song, which was playing through a speaker situated on the countertop beside him. Listen to the clip of “Whiskey Sour” – here.
Not more than a year before, the R&B songbird dropped one of her critically acclaimed EP, 'Heaux Tales'. Jazmine Sullivan, now 34-years old, have reawakened her fans after teasing her new music for two days in the past week. The singer is expected to reclaim her control over the genre...
Green Day is teasing the release of new music. A short video clip has been posted on their social media accounts that shows a splattering of quick images and unknown music. One image is of RAK Studios in London, giving some clue of where the band has been recording. Also...
FKA twigs has shared a snippet of new material on TikTok to mark “the first day of capri sun szn” – check it out below. It comes just days after twigs shared new track ‘Tears In The Club’, a collaboration with The Weeknd. Over the...
Matt Bellamy teased a new Muse song during a recent Instagram Live, playing a snippet of the track for fans in his car. The British rock trio released their latest album ‘Simulation Theory’ in 2018, with the frontman confirming work had begun on its follow-up last year. Bellamy...
Have Muse gone metal? While taking part in a recent Instagram Live session, Muse vocalist Matt Bellamy shared a bit of new music while driving in his car that certainly had his son headbanging in the passenger seat. Muse fans shouldn't freak out as it's not a total divergence from...
Lights has surprised fans by announcing that her latest song “Real Thing” featuring Elohim will be coming out this Friday. In a tweet this morning, she writes “SURPRISE it my beautiful girl @elohimmusic and our song “Real Thing” is out on Friday.” The collaboration follows Lights’ song with fellow Canadian musicians The Beaches called “Let’s Go.”
One thing that Sly Stone was never afraid to do was to steal from himself and be totally meta about doing so. And so “Dance to the Music” the song was followed up with Dance to The Music the album in early 1968, which featured a proto-version of “Higher” and an extended 12-minute version of “Dance to The Music.”
Britney Spears indicated to fans Wednesday that new music may be on its way. The pop star shared a video of herself singing and wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post, "Pssss new song in the works ... I'm gonna let you know what I mean !!!!!" Spears has not released...
Mark Tuan is set to release a new song called ‘My Life’, according to a new Shazam listing for the forthcoming track. Earlier today (January 4), the GOT7 member teased the upcoming song on Instagram with a 15-second screen recording of his phone. The singer typed, “When should i drop this?”, while the then-untitled piano ballad played in the background.
After months of teases, the Weeknd has finally announced that his new album, “Dawn FM,” will be dropping on Friday (Jan. 7).
He unveiled the news in a characteristically cryptic video that, in line with his series of videos from his previous album, “After Hours,” finds him well dressed, in some kind of peril, and involves a beautiful woman. But rather than the busted-nose image of “After Hours,” this one finds him aged at the end. Several film-score-like snippets from what may be his new single, which soundtracks the clip. The album is billed “”A new sonic univerrse from the mind...
It’s Gunna season once more as the Atlanta rapper prepares to release his third studio album and continuation to his Drip Season series, Drip Season 4, on Jan. 7. Gunna shared the release date for DS4 along with a new snippet of one of its songs, “Come On” featuring Young Thug and Future, to his Instagram on New Year's Day.
It is the first show of a New Year and time for us to take a quick look back at the Best Metal of 2021! Now I know it isn’t all of it, and it is a matter of taste, this is mine. I hope you enjoy and maybe find something you missed last year…Cheers to ’22, be careful out there kids.
We’re fast approaching two years of this living hell. There’s evidently no end in sight for this living hell. What can we do, both individually and as members of the same flawed tribe occupying this planet at this particular time, to pull ourselves out of this living hell? What can we do? What can we do?
Plenty of pop stars get tired of looking perfect all the time and do things to mess up or dirty up their images — but Abel Tesfaye, a.k.a. the Weeknd, has taken that to a new level over the course of the past two years. In videos and other appearances for his “After Hours” album and its surreal bad-night-in-Las-Vegas storyline, he used prosthetics to make his face appear beaten, bruised, swathed in bandages and even overloaded with botox — and for his new album, “Dawn FM,” which drops this Friday, he’s apparently decided to age himself 40 years.
The Weeknd revealed...
Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
Amanda Bearse is now 63 years old and still trailblazing! She is best known for playing Marcy Rhoades (Darcy) on Married… with Children. This role was truly her big break. Before she was cast in the hit television series, she mostly starred in independent films such as Fright Night and Protocol.
Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking.
Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News (TNS) Longtime “Laverne & Shirley” actor Eddie Mekka was reportedly discovered dead last Saturday at his California home. Mekka, who portrayed Carmine Ragusa on the popular sitcom, had battled blood clots recently, his brother told TMZ. Authorities went to Mekka’s home in Newhall after...
